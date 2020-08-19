Photos: A look back at Revere, America’s first public beach

Celebrated as the first public beach in America, Revere Beach, with its noisy arcades and famous fried food, served as a cheap and easy escape from downtown Boston for over a century. Gradually, the good times faded. The roller coaster came down and the dance halls closed. The summer crowds, once huge, moved on. The destruction caused by the Blizzard of ’78 provided a final blow. A handful of beach bars and ice cream stands — and the original Kelly’s Roast Beef — serve as reminders of those glory days. Revere beach during a hot afternoon in August, 1935. Seen in the background is the new Ocean Pier constructed in 1911 and the Pier Dancing Pavilion. In its heyday, more than 250,000 bathers would relax along Revere Beach's shores on hot summer days. Globe file photo/The Boston Globe The first electric car that ran from Revere Beach to Boston on Ocean Ave. is pictured in 1890. Mrs. Fred White/Handout/The Boston Globe Part of the 48,000 who flocked to Suffolk Downs and bet more than 2 million dollars, May 30, 1946. Boston Globe Archive//The Boston Globe The crowd at Revere Beach swimming and bathing in 1962. Bob Dean/The Boston Globe - The Boston Gl Revere Beach was a destination spot for many beachgoers and amusement park aficionados. Here, Mr. Peter Sousi and Mr. Michael Federico both of Roslindale are visiting for a stroll on the beach. Ted Dully/Globe Staff photo/The Boston Globe The main drag's noisy arcades and fried food stands along Revere Beach on June 12, 1972. Blanding, John Globe Staff/The Boston Globe Bathers jam every square foot of Revere Beach in Revere, Mass., as they wait for a band concert on July 27, 1974. George Rizer/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe The Himalayan ride at the fun land amusement area of Revere Beach in 1974. tom landers/PDFPAGES People stroll the boardwalk on May 1, 1972. Frank Wing/The Boston Globe Nathan and Beatrice Ginsburt of Revere, both in their 70's dance to the tunes of the band at Wonderland Ballroom on Nov. 3, 1974. David L. Ryan, Globe Staff Hurley's on Revere Beach Blvd in 1987. Bill Curtis/The Boston Globe Ron DiVola, 14, Rick DiVola, 15, and Mike Elwell, all of Charlestown, Mass., cool off as the waves break against the seawall at Revere Beach in Revere, Mass. on May 23, 1980. Bill Greene/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe Sunbathers enjoyed the rays at Revere Beach as the contrast in time is apparent in the background. The luxury high-rise condos have replaced the amusements and arcades once found along the boulevard. The beach area, ravaged by the Blizzard of 1978, saw a $130-million private and public redevelopment project build apartments and condominiums near the waterfront. Paul R. Benoit, Globe staff phot/The Boston Globe Senior citizens of Revere, Mass., sat in the shade of the Revere Beach bandstand as others stroll along the beach on Sept. 26, 1979. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe
Janelle Nanos can be reached at
janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.