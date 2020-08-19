Photos: A look back at Revere, America’s first public beach

Celebrated as the first public beach in America, Revere Beach, with its noisy arcades and famous fried food, served as a cheap and easy escape from downtown Boston for over a century. Gradually, the good times faded. The roller coaster came down and the dance halls closed. The summer crowds, once huge, moved on. The destruction caused by the Blizzard of ’78 provided a final blow. A handful of beach bars and ice cream stands — and the original Kelly’s Roast Beef — serve as reminders of those glory days.

Revere beach during a hot afternoon in August, 1935. Seen in the background is the new Ocean Pier constructed in 1911 and the Pier Dancing Pavilion. In its heyday, more than 250,000 bathers would relax along Revere Beach's shores on hot summer days. Globe file photo/The Boston Globe



