11 rooftop restaurants and patios to enjoy (safely) while it’s still summer

The Globe compiled a list of a few open-air breweries and restaurants in and around Boston that serve cocktails, bites, and beers. In order to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines, all require masks, social distancing, and capacity limits. Seriously people, follow the rules or stay home. Many places recommend or require reservations in advance, so plan ahead.

The end of summer is creeping up on us, but it isn’t here yet, so now seems as good a time as any to (safely) pay a visit the rooftop and outdoor restaurants Bostonians hold so dear. That way, you can enjoy an al fresco evening while you can, before it gets too nippy and summer becomes a distant memory.

26bottles - Trillium Brewing Co. is opening a new Canton brewery. (JC Tetreault/Trillium) JC Tetreault/Trillium

Trillium Fort Point

Located right in the Seaport, Trillium serves up more than a dozen outdoor drafts, snacks, and a limited food menu for the remainder of the warm season. Devour malt salt fries, Island Creek oysters, or a warm lobster roll while drinking your beer of choice. trilliumbrewing.com, 50 Thomson Place, Seaport

The patio at Dorchester Brewing Co., shown back in 2018. Now you've got to mask up and keep a safe distance. Dorchester Brewing Co

Dorchester Brewing Company

Retreat to the recently renovated patio at Dorchester Brewing Company for house beers and guest brews. Its indoor Hopservatory beer hall is closed to comply with the state’s COVID-19 safety guidelines, but the outdoor deck with its open-air tables is still serving. Visitors can also pick and choose from the full menu of in-house restaurant M&M BBQ, which cooks up half racks of ribs, chicken, sandwiches, cornbread, soft pretzels, and more. dorchesterbrewingcompany.com, 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Dorchester

The Rooftop@Revere, shown in 2018. Courtesy of the Revere

Rooftop@Revere

This rooftop above the Revere Hotel offers 16,000 square feet of outdoor space — complete with lounge chairs, chaises, and towering plants. Plus the patio comes with a sprawling view of the Theater District and Back Bay. On the menu is an array of cocktails, sangrias, draft beers, seltzers, and wines to sip on under the sun. Bites, like guacamole and chips or chicken wings, are also available. reverehotel.com, 200 Stuart St., Boston

The wings at Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen. Handout

Brato Brewhouse and Kitchen

This one isn’t a rooftop — rather it’s an outdoor beer garden nestled on a paved lot in Brighton. Its outdoor tables are covered by big red umbrellas and surrounded by strings of lights, garden chairs, and whiskey barrels. The beer menu includes picks like Kiss the Cook and Extraterrestrial Affair to enjoy alongside homemade sausages, grilled cheese, and “truffalo” wings. bratobk.com, 190 N. Beacon St., Brighton

Coppersmith

Atop this restaurant in South Boston is a breathtaking roof deck where they serve up craft beers and house cocktails. It’s the spot for a spicy margarita, passion spritz, or Almond Manhattan. Otherwise try the Be Hoppy or Mango Cart drafts. While you’re there, peek at the extensive brunch, lunch, and dinner menus. coppersmithboston.com, 40 W. 3rd St., South Boston

Faces Brewing Co.

If you’re heading out to Malden, drop by one of the area’s newest spots: Faces Brewing Co. The brewpub opened in the midst of the pandemic, in June, and started to-go can sales only shortly before. Now its outdoor patio serves as a retreat for lovers of summer looking for a brew and a bite. Beers on tap include New England IPAs like Headspace, Digression, and Progression, and you can opt for a garden party pizza, mondo burger, wings, brushcetta, and more. facesbrewing.com, 50 Pleasant St., Malden









File photo of beer being poured at Cambridge Brewing Company. Josh Reynolds

Cambridge Brewing Company

As the oldest brewpub in the Greater Boston area, the Cambridge Brewing Company and its extensive outdoor patio is open and always ready for customers. With 13 beers currently on tap and food like fish ’n’ chips, fried Brussels sprouts, and chocolate cake on the menu, what more could you ask for? cambridgebrewingcompany.com, 1 Kendall Sq., Cambridge

Guy’s Tequila Cocina

You’ve no doubt seen Guy Fieri on “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” on the Food Network at some point; now you can sample his food. At Guy’s Tequila Cocina, the patio menu overflows with options for margaritas and tequila flights, and the menu includes fajitas, cojito fries, and even a crispy cheeseburger taco. guyscocina.com, 110 Causeway St., Boston

The Pour Yard

This 50-seat patio in Quincy has a few cocktails on the menu that stand out — think an Adult Iced Coffee, Orange and Peach Blossom Mule, and a Raspberry Lime Rickey Lemonade with bourbon. It also serves hot dog flights (Nathan’s all-beef dogs with a array of toppings and condiments) and a collection of flatbread pizzas. thepouryard.com, 210 Washington St., Quincy

The Brendan Behan Pub

Nestled in Jamaica Plain, this long-loved spot has a secluded brick patio behind its fencing. There (and now out front, too), customers can find the perfect place to savor a beer and partake of the Behan’s limited food menu. brendanbehanjp.com, 378 Center St., Jamaica Plain

Harpoon transformed a triangle-shaped parking lot adjacent to the Seaport brewery into an outdoor beer garden that can seat 300 people.

Harpoon Brewery

The new Outdoors @ Harpoon space in front of the beer hall can accommodate guests in tented seating. There, they can dive into the draft beer menu with seasonal picks like DragonWeisse with dragonfruit and hibiscus, Camp Wannamango, or House Marg, a margarita-inspired sour ale. harpoonbrewery.com, 306 Northern Ave.

