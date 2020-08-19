Survivor Sarah Cooper’s road map for keeping kids safe from online predators

Mentors closer in age to kids to help them feel comfortable talking about risky online and social media behavior

Funding to educate kids and parents about what grooming and predatory behavior look like

Joining the executive director of Europol and others, Sarah Cooper told her story on June 9 at a European Union webinar, “ Preventing and Combating Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation ” (she used her married surname at the event). Cooper proposed a four-pronged approach to combating the problem and detailed what is needed for each category:

Detection

More moderators who will flag grooming messages and sexual images of children on social media sites

More cooperation among technology companies and law enforcement

Secure channels for users that do not entail end-to-end encryption, which prevents law enforcement from obtaining proof needed to stop predators and get justice for victims

Support

Remove images of victims from the Internet so they are not revictimized

Provide and fund therapy to the victim and family members, as needed

Prosecute predators

Cooperation

Parents, law enforcement, teachers, non-governmental organizations, hot lines, and technology and social media companies must work together; no single person or entity can do it alone

Source: European Commission video. (Cooper’s remarks start around the 1:03 mark.)

EXPLOITATION BY THE NUMBERS

More than 16.9 million — Number of reports of images, videos, and other online material related to child sexual exploitation made to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in 2019.

93.33 percent: —The increase in online enticement reports to the NCMEC in the first six months of 2020, compared with 2019, coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic.

15 — Mean age of victims, based on NCMEC CyberTipline reports. Victims ranged in age from 1-17.*

78 percent — Percentage of reports to the NCMEC CyberTipline involving girls.*

69.1 million — Number of photos, videos, and other material of children being sexually abused reported by tech companies in 2019.

Sources: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; European Commission on Migration and Home Affairs

* 2015 data; most recent available