Appeals court rules in favor of Robert Kraft in Florida prostitution case, tosses video footage

“We find the trial courts properly concluded that the criminal defendants had standing to challenge the video surveillance and that total suppression of the video recordings was constitutionally warranted,’' said the opinion from Florida’s Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal siding with Kraft, other men arrested by police, and the women targeted in what started as an investigation into prostitution.

In a highly anticipated decision, a Florida appeals court on Wednesday barred prosecutors from using video footage as evidence that allegedly captured New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for sex on two consecutive days at the Orchids of Asia Day spa last year.

The unanimous ruling by the three-judge panel touched on the legality of law enforcement secretly installing video cameras inside businesses as a 21st Century investigative technique. The court found protections under Florida law bans the practice, which they likened to “video voyeurism’‘ because innocent people were unknowingly recorded.

“The act of video surveillance itself is perhaps the most intrusive form of electronic law enforcement spying,’' the court said.

Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor prostitution charges stemming from a police investigation at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla. He was charged in February 2019, based largely on secret video recordings a judge had authorized under a sneak-and-peek warrant.

The unanimous ruling by the three-judge panel was a victory for Kraft, the Orchids of Asia women, and the men who were recorded allegedly paying for sex in that the most powerful evidence available to prosecutors - the videotapes - cannot be used in court against them. However, the ruling left the criminal charges intact and prosecutors must now decide whether to appeal, go forward with the case without the tapes - or drop them all together.

“We are in the process of reviewing the opinion and will comment publicly at the appropriate time” said Mike Edmondson, a spokesman for Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg, in a statement.

The ruling described the type of police surveillance at issue as “extreme.”

“While there will be situations which may warrant the use of the techniques at issue, the strict Fourth Amendment safeguards developed over the past few decades must be observed,” the appeals court found. “If they are not, any evidence obtained could very well be declared inadmissible as a matter of constitutional law. To permit otherwise would yield unbridled discretion to agents of law enforcement and the government, the antithesis of the constitutional liberty of people to be secure against unreasonable searches and seizures.”

Last May, a Florida district court judge tossed out the video evidence, ruling that police had not satisfied guidelines for sneak-and-peek warrants aimed at avoiding the surveillance of innocent customers at the spa. Prosecutors asked Florida’s Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal to reverse the lower court’s decision.

On Wednesday, the appeals court found legal support in the protection from government intrusion historically found to exist within the federal Fourth Amendment. The court, however, also relied on Florida law criminalizing “video voyeurism” and a second law barring stores from installing video cameras in dressing booths.

“While Florida has no statute that expressly addresses warrants for surreptitious, video-only surveillance by police, the Florida Legislature has recognized a legitimate expectation of privacy in this type of location,’' the court concluded. “These laws clearly undermine the state’s argument that the defendants lacked standing because they had, at most, a diminished expectation of privacy in a business open to the public.”

Prosecutors alleged that because Kraft and the other defendants knew the spas were operating as brothels and knew that patronizing them was a crime, they lost privacy protections for knowingly committing a crime.

The appeals court disagreed. “As case law shows us, Fourth Amendment rights are nearly always safeguarded by those who are criminally prosecuted,’' the court ruled. “The state’s circular argument that the defendants lacked a privacy interest because they were engaging in criminal behavior is uncompelling.”

Kraft’s lawyers, in written arguments, have described the case to the appeals court as a matter of fundamental civil liberties. Prosecutors, citing the recordings as crucial evidence, have defended the investigative procedures.

“Government could run roughshod over privacy and constitutional rights while evading scrutiny and check” if prosecutors win the appeal, Kraft’s lawyers wrote in an October 2019 filing. “That outcome would be directly counter to the Constitution, civil liberties, and the rule of law.”

Police had obtained a warrant to equip the spa with hidden cameras that allegedly showed Kraft and a number of other men paying women to perform sexual acts on them during massage sessions.

In the October filing, Kraft’s legal team reiterated the assertion that the warrant was deeply flawed, in part because it failed to instruct police to avoid filming people getting legitimate massages during the multi-day sting, a legal principle known as minimization.

“Were the State’s perverse view of the law accepted, the minimization requirement would be gutted: criminal defendants could not raise minimization failures, and virtually no one else would be positioned to complain, let alone obtain redress,” Kraft’s attorneys wrote. “Law enforcement would have no incentive to remain within constitutional bounds when injecting the most invasive forms of surveillance into the most sensitive settings.”

But in a September 2019 filing, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office maintained that Kraft’s guilt is “a virtual certainty” and that the warrant passed legal muster.

According to Moody’s office, the search warrant met federal legal thresholds “which together require only that the warrant be issued by a neutral and detached magistrate, be predicated on a showing of probable cause, and be particularized as to the place to be searched and items to be seized.”

Moody’s office said that of the 39 recordings of customers at the spa, only four failed to capture any criminal conduct. None “of those four individuals were recorded naked,” they wrote. Two were men and two were women.

The appeals court, however, on Wednesday sided with the billionaire Pats owner.

The court said it “must hold—as every federal circuit court and state court to consider the question has—that this type of intrusive, covert video surveillance is subject to heightened standards and procedures designed to implement Fourth Amendment protections, particularly in the face of the constantly expanding use of electronic surveillance techniques by law enforcement. And where the government fails to faithfully follow these standards and procedures, it will be held to account by the exclusion of the evidence obtained. The Fourth Amendment demands no less under these circumstances. The trial courts did not err in concluding that total suppression was the appropriate remedy under the circumstances of this case.”

Bob Hohler of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.