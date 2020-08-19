Boston Public Garden lagoon drained to protect ducks and other wildlife from algae growth

Officials began bringing the ducks to the Angell Animal Medical Center in Jamaica Plain on Aug. 16, he said.

The wild mallards had to be euthanized after they were found suffering from paralysis and severe respiratory issues, Rob Halpin, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, said in an e-mail.

The lagoon in Boston Public Garden is being drained after an overgrowth of algae and bacteria there apparently led to the deaths of 20 ducks, officials said Wednesday.

“Sadly, none of the ducks could be successfully treated, and they have since been humanely euthanized,” Halpin said.

Angell pathologists conducted necropsies and analyzed blood samples from some of the ducks, and the results suggested they were suffering from botulism, Halpin said. The investigation is ongoing.

“Botulism is caused by a neurotoxin produced by a bacterium known as Clostridium botulinum, which can grow in stagnant pools of water during periods of intense prolonged heat, such as the period Boston has just endured,” Halpin said.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department confirmed Wednesday that workers had started draining the lagoon in the Public Garden earlier in the day, saying the unusually hot, dry summer had encouraged bacteria and algae growth that made the water unsafe for wildlife, particularly ducks.

The water has also been unusually stagnant this summer. It was announced in July that the the garden’s iconic Swan Boats would not glide across the lagoon this summer for the first time in 143 years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parks department said Wednesday that the paddle wheels of the Swan Boats normally introduce oxygen into the lagoon and create turbulence that discourages growth of unwanted bacteria and algae.

The lagoon poses no threat to humans, officials said, and it will take two to three days for it to fully drain. Once the draining is complete, workers will remove sediment at the bottom before refilling the lagoon, according to the department.

The family-run company that has operated the Swan Boats for more than a century announced last month that the vessels would not grace the lagoon this summer.

“We have reached the decision that it is best for us to wait until 2021 to open the Swan boats,” the company said at the time. “Our business is a small and intimate environment that brings people together in a memorable way. As a result, we face some unique challenges in our operation that make it difficult to assure the level of safety we are committed to providing.”

Steve Annear of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

