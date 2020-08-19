Building under construction partially collapses in Newton

A building under construction partially collapsed in Newton Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
At 1:01 p.m., firefighters were called to a building collapse on Chestnut Street, Newton firefighters said in a tweet on the department’s official Twitter account.
No one was injured.
The building had been under construction at the time of the incident, officials said.
No further information was immediately available.
