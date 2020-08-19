Cancer awareness, restaurant aid, and art therapy

Greater Newburyport Ovarian Cancer Awareness will present its 2020 Newburyport Virtual Lantern Festival on Sept. 6. The event will celebrate and remember family members and friends who have passed away due to ovarian cancer and encourage wishes for personal and worldwide health and happiness. The Lantern Festival, in the Asian tradition, is to remember and honor those who have passed away from any cause, as well as to make personal and worldwide wishes for the future. All proceeds go to support area ovarian cancer patients and to help fund scientific research leading to a cure. Lantern kits will be available at several locations listed on GNOCA’s website. The kits will include a lantern, a battery-operated tea light, a bookmark, and a ceremony template with lantern decorating ideas. For more information, visit www.ocawareness.org/lantern-festival .

On Aug 27., the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Networking Breakfast at Village Square Restaurant from 8 to 9:15 a.m. Enjoy an outdoor complimentary breakfast while making business connections. The event is $10 for members and $20 for future members. Registration is required and cancellation notices are required 72 hours in advance. For more information and to register, visit web.merrimackvalleychamber.com/events/.

The City of Salem has received a state award through the Disaster Dislocated Worker Grant to hire four food service workers who were laid off due to the pandemic to expand the Salem Together program through the end of August. The Salem Together meal program began in March when Root, a culinary training program for youth, was forced to discontinue the youth program. The facility and staff were then used by the city to serve the community with two prepared meals delivered to Salem seniors in nine low-income housing sites each week. The revamped program also provided meals at two of Salem’s Public Schools “grab and go” sites for breakfast and lunches for children. Now, through a partnership between MassHire and SnapChefs, a recruiting company, three Hawthorne Hotel chefs and Mary Ferreira of Ferreira Foods have been hired to continue and grow the City’s food assistance program. Since March, the Salem Together meal program has provided over 15,000 meals to Salem seniors and students.

WEST

Concord Together has partnered with the Concord-Carlisle Community Chest to provide financial grants to support the local shops and restaurants that are a key part of the town’s cultural heritage. The campaign’s goal is $300,000. To date, the Concord Together Business Fund has helped 21 businesses with small grants to help them stay afloat during the pandemic. They are less than $20,000 away from reaching a $100,000 match grant - a goal that would allow them to help 52 additional struggling local shops and restaurants. To donate, learn more about the initiative, or apply for a grant, visit www.concordtogether.com/.

Gore Place in Waltham is offering an online farm stand with local goodies including meats from Gore Place and honey from Carlisle Honey in Tyngsborough. The online farm stand offers no-contact pickup and online ordering. To view the online farm stand and learn more about the protocol, visit www.goreplace.org/whats-on/farm-stand. Gore Place is located at 52 Gore Street.

The Sudbury Senior Center is offering a Zoom event. Ann Barrett, a performer who has entertained for over 10 years, will present “Don’t Go Down to the Sea” on Aug. 27 at 12:30 p.m. through Zoom. The story will tell the tale of clairvoyant Moll Pitcher’s predictions of an ill-fated voyage that could render a ship crewless if word got out. Pitcher is said to have made predictions that came true long after her death. To register for the storytelling and receive Zoom meeting details, e-mail wilkess@sudbury.ma.us. This event is sponsored by Friends of Sudbury Senior Citizens, Inc.

SOUTH

On Aug. 24, Ed Fitzgerald and Alexandra Elliott from the Quincy Historical Society will lead a virtual talk to discuss Yellow Fever and its long history that links John Adams and Bette Davis. The event will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and those interested can attend over Zoom. The program will also be uploaded live on the Thomas Crane Public Library’s Facebook page and Youtube channel. For more information regarding the event and the Zoom call, visit www.thomascranelibrary.org/.

Duxbury’s South Shore Conservatory is offering SSC Online with virtual classes such as creative art therapy classes, classes for children ages four through seven, and ages six through 12 including singing, dancing, movement activities, and storytelling. Other services include virtual music lessons. To view these services and the many prerecorded classes and activities, visit sscmusic.org/ssc-online/.

The Baker-Polito Administration announced on Aug. 5 that $500,000 will be provided in grants to support local efforts to address polluted stormwater runoff to protect coastal water quality and habitat. The grants were provided by the Office of Coastal Zone Management to towns including Kingston, Milton, Arlington, Barnstable, and the city of Salem, and equaled to approximately $500,000. The Coastal Pollutant Remediation Grant Program seeks to improve water quality and protect coastal habitats through the reduction and elimination of pollution sources.

