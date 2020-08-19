Coronavirus survivor marks 105th birthday with family visit at Boston rehab center

But Watts survived, and on Wednesday, she celebrated her 105th birthday at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Roslindale with a visit from family members who marked the joyous occasion with a socially distanced gathering in the parking lot of the facility.

The Panama native and former Raytheon employee was 104 at the time and quickly found herself on a ventilator, clinging to life as she battled the deadly contagion known to be especially harmful to the elderly.

Emily Watts had a lot working against her when she contracted the novel coronavirus in April.

“Today was a wonderful day,” said Watts’ daughter, Marsha Netter, 72, of Hyde Park, in a phone interview following the visit.

She said the occasion was made all the more festive by a family friend in law enforcement who arranged to have a procession of police cars circle the lot twice with their lights flashing.

“We were all cheering and clapping and it was fantastic,” Netter said.

She said her mother first arrived in Boston in 1957 and later took a job at Raytheon, where she worked for more than 20 years. In retirement, Netter said, her mother volunteered at a senior center and joined a knitting group. Watts was also active in her church.

As for the secret to her mother’s longevity, Netter pointed to an unlikely source: Scotch whiskey.

“I don’t know if it’s the fact that she only drank Dewars on the rocks with a twist,” Netter said. “She never drank anything else. They say you should, I guess, stick with whatever it is you drink.”

In addition, Netter said, her mother’s fiercely independent streak and strong will were also contributing factors, as well as her abiding passion for the Red Sox.

“My mother never drove a car,” Netter said. “She walked everywhere. She had a garden. She was physically active.”

And on Wednesday, she was the guest of honor.

“For more than 100 years, Hebrew SeniorLife’s mission has been focused on caring for seniors,” said Sanyika “Nikki” Malcolm, charge nurse at Hebrew Rehabilitation Center and a key member of Watts’s care team, in a statement. “The pandemic has made this mission even more important, and we continue to work hard to ensure that the physical, mental, and spiritual needs of our residents and patients are met. We are so proud that Emily is here today to celebrate her life – we even did a little dance for her this morning - and we wish her only the best on this very special day and always.”









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.