COVID-19 outbreak linked to Aug. 7 wedding reception in Maine

All 24 of those confirmed cases are Maine residents, officials said.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said approximately 65 guests attended the reception at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket. As of Monday, 18 individuals who attended the event and six others who had close contact with attendees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

Public health officials are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak connected to a wedding reception that was held at a Maine hotel on Aug. 7.

“Maine CDC continues to conduct case investigations and contact tracing for guests, staff, and people who potentially came in close contact with confirmed cases during and after the event,” Maine CDC officials said in a press release. “Anyone who attended an event at Big Moose Inn on August 7, 2020, and who has symptoms of COVID-19 should call their health care provider before seeking medical care.”

Maine CDC officials said they have been in touch with the staff of the Big Moose Inn to find out more about the nature of the event and whether anyone violated state requirements that were put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Maine currently limits indoor gatherings to 50 people or less, and outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 people, with no more than 5 people per 1,000 square feet. Most out-of-state visitors, including those from Mass., are required to complete a 14-day quarantine when they arrive in Maine, unless they’ve had a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of their arrival. State officials have also been reminding people to wear face coverings in public places.

“Those who attend social gatherings should follow physical distancing guidelines including wearing cloth face coverings when not eating and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet between individuals and 6 feet between household groups as much as possible,” Maine CDC officials said in the press release.

Advertisement

Located in Penobscot County, Millinocket has a population of 4,506 people and bills itself as “Maine’s biggest small town” and the gateway to Mount Katahdin and Baxter State Park. Big Moose Inn offers suites, a campground, a restaurant, and cabins on Millinocket Lake.

A phone call to the inn was not immediately returned.

Dr. Robert Peterson, chief executive of Millinocket Regional Hospital, described the situation as a “significant COVID-19 outbreak,” according to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page.

Testing was being done at the hospital’s walk-in clinic in East Millinocket, and Peterson said he expected the number of positive cases “to rise as testing continues and pending test results are reported.”

“All positive individuals have been notified directly and instructed to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days; whether they’re exhibiting symptoms or not,” Peterson wrote in the Facebook post on Monday. “At this time, all of the individuals who’ve tested positive are currently being managed as outpatients; with no hospitalization required.”

On Tuesday town officials in Millinocket announced that town offices would be closed.

“The Town Office will be closed to public traffic until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns,” the town’s website states. “Although the doors are closed, there will be staff onsite working.....We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Your cooperation is appreciated as we continue to navigate through these unprecedented times.”

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.