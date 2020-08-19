Former high-ranking member of Boston Latin Kings pleads guilty to racketeering

A former high-ranking member of the Boston chapter of the Latin Kings street gang pleaded guilty to federal racketeering charges Wednesday, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts said.

Alexis Peguero, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, the US attorney’s office said in a statement. Peguero was second in command of the Devon Street Kings when he was arrested in December 2019, prosecutors said.

He was one of 62 members indicted on racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy, and firearms charges, prosecutors said. He is the eighth defendant to plead guilty in the case.