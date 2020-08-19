Haverhill debates removing statue that some say preserves stereotypes

Contending that it perpetuates historically racist attitudes toward Native Americans, some residents are asking the city to take down the statue located in GAR Park near City Hall.

The proposed removal of a statue honoring Hannah Duston is stirring debate in Haverhill more than three centuries after historical accounts say the Colonial woman massacred members of a Native American tribe that had abducted her and killed her baby.

About 640 people have signed an online petition requesting the statue be taken down. “My question to the city government is whether it is your intention to support the values of revenge and anti-indigenous racism, which is what the statue represents,” said Judy Matthews, one of those urging removal of the monument erected in 1879 by Haverhill industrialist and philanthropist E.J.M. Hale.

But Dee O’Neil, leader of an online petition against removing the statue that has more than 1,380 signers, said the monument is not racist but instead conveys the city’s justifiable pride in Duston for her courage and resilience.

“I see her as a mother protecting her family, as do the bulk of people in the city,” O’Neil said. “One of the things we say is, ‘Don’t mess with our children,’ and Hannah was protecting her family and herself.”

The local debate comes amid nationwide discussions about the removal of monuments linked to racism.

In response to the calls for removing the Duston statue, the City Council recently referred the matter to its Natural Resources and Public Property Committee.

City Councilor Tom Sullivan, the committee’s chair, said he is still considering his own position on the matter, but believes the discussion will be a good “learning exercise in understanding the ways history can help the city avoid the mistakes of the past and become more united.

“How we handle this matter is going to speak volumes about who we are as a city,” he added.

Duston was abducted by a group of Native Americans in a 1697 raid of her Haverhill village in which 27 villagers were killed, according to “Massacre on the Merrimack,” a 2015 book written by Jay Atkinson.

Outside the village, a warrior killed Duston’s infant daughter, the book says. At an island campsite in New Hampshire where she was being held after a forced march, Duston and two other captives killed 10 sleeping members of the tribe ― including women and children ― with tomahawks and knives, and scalped them before fleeing by canoe.

Matthews conceded the morality of Duston’s actions can be the subject of legitimate debate. She said her real issue is with the statue itself, which she believes was erected with a clearly racist intent in mind.

“It was erected in the 19th century for propaganda purposes — to justify the seizing of indigenous lands, the forced removal of Indians to reservations, and the killing of Indians and separation of their families in the service of western expansion,” she said.

In addressing the City Council, Matthews read a statement from the Massachusetts Center for Native American Awareness supporting removal of the statue.

But one of those signing the petition against removing the statue wrote, “Hannah Duston is a historical part of Haverhill and self defense against those that killed her child and captured her is not hate but bravery.”

The petition proposes that the plaque be removed and replaced with “historical data that is culturally sensitive.” It also recommends a QR code — which would provide more information using a cell phone — be added “so the whole story can be told more broadly regarding the history of the incident that [Duston] represents.”

But Ben Roy, who favors removing the statue, agrees with Matthews that it is not Duston herself, but what the statue represents, that is the issue, noting that the Puritan minister Cotton Mather invoked Duston in promoting his view of Native Americans as savages and intrinsically evil. Roy said the statue perpetuates that idea.

“This is a symbol of white supremacy over indigenous people,” he said.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.