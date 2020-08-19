Hey young readers, looking for a book? Try ‘Hey, Kiddo’

“The good news,” said Erica Ruscio, the young adult librarian at the Ventress Memorial Library in Marshfield, “is it’s a graphic novel chat, so it won’t take long to read the book at all.”

Even though the discussions of the book will take place online, participation in the program will offer some relief from “screen fatigue,” because a grant enabled the library to purchase 25 physical copies of Jarrett Krosoczka’s graphic novel, a National Book Award Finalist.

Targeted to readers ages 12 and up, the graphic novel is actually a memoir by its author. The story begins when a kindergarten teacher asks her students to draw pictures of their family “with mommy and a daddy.”

But Jarrett's family is much more complicated than the intact nuclear family. His mother is a drug addict, in and out of rehab, and often not at home. His father is a mere cipher; Jarrett doesn't even know his name.

The boy lives with grandparents, described as “two very loud, very loving, very opinionated people,” and he tries to make his family appear as normal as possible while expressing his feelings through drawings. Only as a teenager does he begin to piece together the truth about his mother and look for his father.

Published two years ago, the book is 320 pages long.

“‘Hey, Kiddo’ deals with a difficult topic, but I love the positive message of the book,” said Jen Cantwell of Marshfield FACTS, a local coalition for the prevention of substance abuse. “The author’s use of art to build resilience is something kids in many difficult situations can be inspired to emulate.”

Cantwell said her organization had purchased the books and was planning a reading program with middle school students before the pandemic hit. With social distancing restrictions still in effect this summer, she connected with Ruscio and the two decided to make the book the basis for a community read program sponsored by the library.

“We all share the goal of providing teens with safe activities,” Cantwell said.

“It has been a bummer summer and a lot of my teens are looking for something to do,” Ruscio said by e-mail. “We hope to involve them and also adults who wish to discuss the book, which is a true story about a beloved graphic novelist’s childhood. It deals with family relations and family addiction, as well as growth and self-discovery.”

Pointing to the two online book “chat” sessions the library has scheduled, Ruscio said, “If parents are involved in the second chat, they might be more likely to encourage teens to sign up.”

Plenty of books are still available, Ruscio said last week, for curbside pickup at Ventress Memorial Library. To reserve a physical library book, call the library at 781-834-5535 or e-mail mapickup@ocln.org.

For those who wish to read the graphic novel online, the book can be accessed through the library’s Hoopla and Overdrive services.

The The Boys & Girls Club of Marshfield, another event partner, also has copies of the books available.

Ruscio said the donation of the books to the library means that “Hey, Kiddo” will remain part of the library’s book group kit collection, consisting of 25 books and a set of discussion questions. That means the books can be used again for school classrooms and future community programs.

Once reading programs for young readers had to be transformed from live to online sessions this summer, interest has not necessarily been high. “We’ve tried,” Ruscio said. “We haven’t had a lot of interest. My thinking is because it’s summer, in the middle of the day kids want to spend time outdoors.

"I've been trying things to keep the momentum rolling," she said. "I know a lot of young people are reading. There's also a lot of fatigue from Zoom."

Like most public libraries, the Marshfield library has tried to transfer its rich menu of public programs to virtual media. “I have seen mixed interest during the summer in online programs,” Ruscio said. “That might change during the fall and winter.”

The two virtual discussions will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26. The first, for young readers, will take place at 3 p.m. A second book chat, aimed at adults, will take place at 4:15 p.m. To register, visit ventresslibrary.org.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.