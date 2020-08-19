Lane closures to hit Mass. Turnpike next week for air-rights project

“When you’re organizing an air-rights project for the first time in 40 years, obviously there’s going to be some inconvenience,” said Tom Tinlin, a former state highway chief who now works for Howard Stein Hudson, a company that is helping manage the transportation elements of the project.

Starting this weekend, the eight-lane highway will be reduced by one lane in each direction through much of western Boston. The closures will allow workers to begin building a new deck over the Turnpike, along Massachusetts Avenue between Newbury and Boylston streets, to facilitate the $700 million hotel and office project, which is being developed by the commercial real estate firm Samuels & Associates.

The first major development over the Massachusetts Turnpike in decades wasn’t going to come without some disruption to travelers — like nearly a year of lane closures.

The far-left lane will close in each direction until winter. The right-hand lanes will be closed from February to July.

For eastbound travelers, the lane change will happen around the Allston interchange. While that is more than a mile from the project, closing a lane there ensures cars will be in the proper lanes by the time they reach Mass. Ave., Tinlin said. For those traveling west, the lane drop will begin inside the Prudential Tunnel.

Samuels announced in June it had secured financing and was moving forward with the long-planned project despite the worldwide economic contraction from the coronavirus. The pandemic may also mitigate the traffic disruptions, similar to how the MBTA has expedited some of its repair work during a period of low ridership. While traffic is undoubtedly returning to Boston, it is still down significantly on the Turnpike and is more spread out, reducing rush-hour delays.

“This horrible pandemic that we’re in has also meant a significant decrease in traffic around the Turnpike,” Tinlin said. “If you’re going to do something like this, now is the time.”

The project will also build above the Worcester-Framingham commuter rail tracks. That will require a few weekend rail disruptions, although not until next year.

Other transportation elements include: installing new bike lanes on Mass. Ave., building a new entrance to the Hynes Convention Center Green Line stop, and moving the on-ramp to the Turnpike away from the Newbury Street-Mass. Ave. intersection, which will allow that junction to be narrowed for pedestrians.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.