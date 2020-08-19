Mass. officials confirm state’s third human case of EEE this year

According to DPH, the third case was a man in his 90s exposed to EEE in Plymouth County. As a result, DPH said, the EEE risk level in Halifax has been raised to critical, and risk levels in East Bridgewater and Hanson have been raised to high.

The Department of Public Health confirmed the case in a statement.

State public health officials on Wednesday confirmed the third human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, this season in Massachusetts.

Officials earlier this month confirmed the state’s first human case of EEE in a boy exposed in Plymouth County. The second human case of EEE in the state this year, a woman in her 60s exposed in Hampden County, was confirmed last weekend.

Advertisement

Wednesday’s statement said that across Massachusetts, there are now four municipalities at critical risk, nine at high risk, and 18 at moderate risk for EEE. Officials said DPH is working with local health departments and the state Department of Agricultural Resources to coordinate mosquito surveillance and appropriate public health responses.

Residents, the statement said, should use mosquito repellent whenever they’re outside. And people in high- and critical-risk municipalities should schedule outdoor activities to avoid the dusk-to-dawn hours to reduce exposure to mosquitoes most likely to spread EEE, according to DPH.

In 2019, the statement said, there were 12 human cases of EEE including six deaths.

“EEE is a rare but potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages,” the release said.

According to state officials, the virus has been detected in 64 mosquito samples this year, and more than 70 percent of the samples are from species of mosquitoes capable of spreading the virus to people.

“People have an important role to play in protecting themselves and their loved ones from illnesses caused by mosquitoes,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Residents, DPH added, can take a number of safety precautions such as avoiding mosquito bites; wearing long sleeves, pants and socks outdoors; draining standing water; and installing or repairing screens.

“For other updates about EEE in Massachusetts, visit the DPH webpage www.mass.gov/eee,” the statement said. “Information including all West Nile virus and EEE positive results can be found on the Arbovirus Surveillance Information web page or by calling the DPH Epidemiology Program at 617-983-6800.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.