Most Mass. students will be required to get the flu vaccine this year

Nearly all Massachusetts students under the age of 30 will be required to get the flu vaccine by the end of 2020, state health officials announced Wednesday.
The vaccine will be required by Dec. 31 for anyone older than six months old in child-care centers, pre-school, kindergarten, K-12 schools, and colleges and universities, unless they have a religious or medical exemption, are home-schooled, or are a higher education student living off campus and taking remote-only classes.
Elementary and secondary students whose schools are pursuing remote-only models this fall — but usually go to school in-person — are not exempt.
State officials said in their announcement that requiring the vaccine is “an important step to reduce flu-related illness and the overall impact of respiratory illness during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Every year, thousands of people of all ages are affected by influenza, leading to many hospitalizations and deaths,” Dr. Larry Madoff, medical director for the state’s Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences in the Department of Public Health. “It is more important now than ever to get a flu vaccine because flu symptoms are very similar to those of COVID-19 and preventing the flu will save lives and preserve healthcare resources.”
