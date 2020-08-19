Most Mass. students will be required to get the flu vaccine this year

Nearly all Massachusetts students under the age of 30 will be required to get the flu vaccine by the end of 2020, state health officials announced Wednesday.

The vaccine will be required by Dec. 31 for anyone older than six months old in child-care centers, pre-school, kindergarten, K-12 schools, and colleges and universities, unless they have a religious or medical exemption, are home-schooled, or are a higher education student living off campus and taking remote-only classes.

Elementary and secondary students whose schools are pursuing remote-only models this fall — but usually go to school in-person — are not exempt.