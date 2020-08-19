Possible shark sighting closed water to swimmers at beaches in Gloucester, Rockport Monday

The water at two Cape Ann beaches was temporarily closed to swimmers Monday after a surfer reported seeing a large fin at a beach in Rockport, officials said.

The surfer told officials a fin sticking out of the water was spotted on the Rockport side of Long Beach around 11 a.m., Gloucester Deputy Harbormaster Chad Johnson said.

Officials closed the water to swimmers at the beach, which is located in both Gloucester and Rockport, Johnson said. Swimmers also were called out of the water at neighboring Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester.