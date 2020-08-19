Possible shark sighting closed water to swimmers at beaches in Gloucester, Rockport Monday

The water at two Cape Ann beaches was temporarily closed to swimmers Monday after a surfer reported seeing a large fin at a beach in Rockport, officials said.
The surfer told officials a fin sticking out of the water was spotted on the Rockport side of Long Beach around 11 a.m., Gloucester Deputy Harbormaster Chad Johnson said.
Officials closed the water to swimmers at the beach, which is located in both Gloucester and Rockport, Johnson said. Swimmers also were called out of the water at neighboring Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester.
The Gloucester harbormaster’s office investigated the report but could not confirm if what the surfer saw was indeed a shark, Johnson said.
“We went out and looked and didn’t see anything,” Johnson said. “There are a lot of porpoises and harbor seals out there, though.”
The water remained closed to swimmers at both beaches for the rest of the day, Johnson said.
“Sharks are not that common off the beaches here,” he said.
