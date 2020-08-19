Rhode Island reports three more deaths, 79 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus

PROVIDENCE — The state Department of Health reported that another three Rhode Islanders have died from the coronavirus, and another 79 residents have tested positive.
The state death toll now stands at 1,027, and the number of positive tests stands at 20,795. The most recent test-positive rate was 2.4 percent.
Rhode Island has 82 people hospitalized with the virus, eight in intensive care, and five on ventilators.
Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott are scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak in Rhode Island at 1 p.m. today.
Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com