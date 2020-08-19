Several police departments experienced phone issues

Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge Police Department, said the city’s Emergency Communications Center was notified by the State 911 Department of a “possible 911 outage.”

At 2:29 p.m. Cambridge police tweeted that “wireline and wireless 911 call capability across the state is intermittently impacted at this time” and suggested people use the department’s emergency communications number (617-349-4900) or business line (617-349-3300).

Some police departments in Massachusetts were experiencing issues with their phone lines Wednesday afternoon.

“At this time, it appears everything is fully operational but we are awaiting confirmation,” Warnick wrote in an e-mail to the Globe Wednesday afternoon.

At 3:26 p.m. Cambridge police tweeted that the issues had been resolved.

Malden police reported having similar problems with the 911 system.

At 1:59 p.m. Billerica police tweeted that they were experiencing problems with certain telephone numbers. “Due to issues with one of our carriers, all of our ’978-215-XXXX’ numbers are down. 911, 978-667-1212 and 978-671-0900 are not affected,” Billerica police tweeted.

An hour later, Billerica police tweeted that it appeared that the problems had been resolved.

At 2:01 p.m. the Weymouth Police Department reported having problems with 911.

“The Police Department is unable to receive phone calls department wide,” Weymouth police tweeted. “Text 9-1-1 is available.”

But by 2:42 p.m. Weymouth police tweeted that the issue had been resolved. “Telephone lines are up and running,” the tweet said.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.