Several police departments experienced phone issues

Some police departments in Massachusetts were experiencing issues with their phone lines Wednesday afternoon.
At 2:29 p.m. Cambridge police tweeted that “wireline and wireless 911 call capability across the state is intermittently impacted at this time” and suggested people use the department’s emergency communications number (617-349-4900) or business line (617-349-3300).
Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge Police Department, said the city’s Emergency Communications Center was notified by the State 911 Department of a “possible 911 outage.”
“At this time, it appears everything is fully operational but we are awaiting confirmation,” Warnick wrote in an e-mail to the Globe Wednesday afternoon.
At 3:26 p.m. Cambridge police tweeted that the issues had been resolved.
Update: The 911 system is no longer experiencing issues.— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) August 19, 2020
In the interim, please keep the 4900 and 3300 numbers saved in your contacts. #CambMA https://t.co/JIEVrzL4Av
Malden police reported having similar problems with the 911 system.
Please Note: Wireline and wireless 911 call capability across the state is intermittently impacted at this time. In the event that there is an issue when calling 911 for emergency services (Police/Fire/EMS) via a cell phone or landline, residents are asked to call 781-322-1212. pic.twitter.com/yRxKjKk026— Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) August 19, 2020
At 1:59 p.m. Billerica police tweeted that they were experiencing problems with certain telephone numbers. “Due to issues with one of our carriers, all of our ’978-215-XXXX’ numbers are down. 911, 978-667-1212 and 978-671-0900 are not affected,” Billerica police tweeted.
An hour later, Billerica police tweeted that it appeared that the problems had been resolved.
At 2:01 p.m. the Weymouth Police Department reported having problems with 911.
“The Police Department is unable to receive phone calls department wide,” Weymouth police tweeted. “Text 9-1-1 is available.”
But by 2:42 p.m. Weymouth police tweeted that the issue had been resolved. “Telephone lines are up and running,” the tweet said.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.