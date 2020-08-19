Superintendent Brenda Cassellius gets solid marks in first job review in Boston

The performance review, which included assessments by all seven of the School Committee members, was approved at Wednesday’s meeting.

Overall, Cassellius earned a rating of “effective” or “proficient,” the second-highest of four scoring categories, according to the review, first unveiled during the School Committee’s Aug. 5 meeting.

Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius received solid marks in her first job performance review from the School Committee, which lauded her efforts during difficult times.

It lauded Cassellius for developing a five-year strategic plan for the district, putting a focus on equity for students, lobbying City Hall for an extra $100 million to execute her plan, and averting a state takeover of the district. Cassellius was also praised for leading the district in a pandemic and helping it to become more “articulate about the challenges of closing opportunity and achievement gaps” while addressing systemic racism, said School Committee member Hardin Coleman, who gave a summary of the report at the Aug. 5 meeting.

“We each recognized that the wheels came off the bus in March in a way that was unimaginable for a 21st Century learning organization,” Coleman said in a memo of the review. “[T]his pandemic has served to highlight these challenges. As a committee, we are deeply appreciative of the character that Dr. Cassellius has demonstrated in efforts to bring this community together in a manner that serves our children.”

Cassellius got the top “exemplary” mark for family and community engagement and “proficient” — the second highest mark — for instructional leadership, management and operations, and professional culture.

Cassellius did her own assessment and also rated herself as “effective,” noting that she has “worked to secure the trust and confidence in the community through my 100 day tour,’' 100 community meetings, and visits to all of the city’s schools.

She gave herself “exemplary” marks for instructional leadership and family and community engagement. She checked “proficient” for management and operations and professional culture.

Among her key goals, she noted, is the safe reopening of schools next month.

The superintendent’s performance review comes after a tumultuous first year that was further compounded by the pandemic and the forced closings of the city’s 125 school buildings. She recently faced by a pair of stinging rebukes that offered a harsh critique of her leadership and portrayed her administration as chaotic and her plans as poorly conceived and communicated.

The principals later softened their tone, as Cassellius and her administration scrambled to deliver a final plan to safely reopen the city’s schools next month.

The committee said it was impressed that the superintendent deeply engaged the broader Boston community in developing her strategic vision for the school system that centers on “equitable access to a high quality learning experience for all of our children.”

They also urged the superintendent to develop a systemic approach to close the achievement gap, work to build consensus with school leaders, and create a stable and focused central office.

The committee said it acknowledged that large goals, such as grade configurations and high school redesign cannot be solved in one year, but said it is incumbent on the superintendent, district and School Committee “to find a path to continual improvement.”

The committee also listed three key priorities for Cassellius, including gaining more financial and political resources for the district, and building an organizational structure to drive improvement long-term.

