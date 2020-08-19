Tempers flare over a U-turn

At 1:45 p.m. July 9, a woman in Wellesley told police that she drove onto someone’s property on Washington Street to make a U-turn and the owner started yelling at her and calling her “derogatory names.” Another officer spoke with the homeowner, who acknowledged that he yelled at the woman but denied using any derogatory language. He said she yelled at him and then drove away.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

Advertisement

MASK MAYHEM

A grocery store manager said he ended up with a cut lip after confronting a customer who wasn’t wearing a mask at the Stop & Shop in Watertown on July 3. According to police, the manager said when the customer was told that he’d have to wear a mask inside the store, he began yelling and shoved him. The manager told police he suffered a minor cut on his lower lip as a result of the confrontation. Police then contacted the customer, a 63-year-old Watertown man, to get his side of the story. The customer said he couldn’t wear a mask because he had just had surgery on his left ear and a bandage prevented him from wearing one; but he denied assaulting the store manager. Police reported that the manager didn’t want to pursue charges, and the customer was banned from returning to the store.

PANDEMIC-INSPIRED GRAFFITI

At 8:26 p.m. May 30, the manager of a former Valvoline auto service center on Galen Street in Watertown flagged down a police officer after he discovered graffiti spray-painted on the plywood boards on the outside of the building. According to police, someone had drawn a large tree with an owl wearing a face mask and wrote “Please hang used masks on me,” and two face masks were nailed onto the branches of the tree. The phrase “Die for the economy — Trump” was spray-painted on another piece of wood.

Advertisement

OH, IT’S YOU

At 7:24 p.m. July 17, Wilmington police received a call from a woman on Park Avenue who reported that someone was walking in her living room. Then she realized it wasn’t a strange intruder — it was her husband.

MALICIOUS SLUSHIE

Sounds like it could be the name of a band, doesn’t it? But no, those were just two words used to describe the following incident in the Saugus police log. At 6:43 p.m. July 29, Saugus police received a call from someone who reported that “a truck pulled up to their group and threw a slushie at them” on Main Street near the Lynn Fells Parkway, and “they believe it was a malicious action.” Officer Anthony Gaieski and Officer Thomas DiPietro were dispatched to the scene and reported that the male passenger who threw the slushie was not the registered owner of the vehicle. According to the log entry, Saugus police were going to contact the Chelsea Police Department to try to get to the bottom of it.

TRACKING A STOLEN BMW

At approximately 5:50 p.m. July 8, a Braintree man called police to report that his BMW had just been stolen from the Stop & Shop parking lot on the Southern Artery in Quincy. He told police he’d left the engine running while he went into the store but kept the key fob in his pocket, and when he came out his vehicle was gone. BMW was contacted to help police track down the vehicle, and a representative told dispatch that it had been located in Charlestown traveling south on I-93. The dispatcher notified state and local police to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle, which made its way back to Quincy, traveling south on Hancock Street. A Quincy police officer positioned himself in the parking lot of a store on Hancock Street so he could keep an eye on the traffic going by. When he heard that the BMW was circling the parking lot of the Wollaston MBTA station, he headed over and, lo and behold, there was the elusive vehicle, parked in the corner of the lot. A 22-year-old Quincy resident was arrested and charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and the owner of the BMW got his vehicle back in one piece. Police wrote about the incident in a blog post, and also provided some friendly advice: “Always lock your doors, take your keys, and never leave your running car unattended.”

Advertisement









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.