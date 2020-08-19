Two pedestrians struck, seriously injured by hit-and-run driver in Natick

Two pedestrians were struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in Natick Tuesday evening, officials said.
The victims were hit near 5 West. St. around 6:30 p.m., said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
As of Wednesday morning, police were still looking for the vehicle that struck the pedestrians, Procopio said.
The incident remains under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
