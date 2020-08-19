Obama to cast Trump as unwilling to ‘put in the work’ of presidency during DNC speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is set to implore voters to back his former vice president for the nation’s top job, arguing that “our democracy” is on the line.
Obama will address the virtual Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. Excerpts of his speech were released in advance.
Obama says President Donald Trump has “shown no interest in putting in the work” or “treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves.”
Convention organizers have titled the third night of their event “United America,” saying speakers will reflect Democrats’ argument that Joe Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, can unify the country after a divisive four years under Trump.
