Three big-picture thoughts on the second night of the DNC

Republicans and Democrats have made polished videos for conventions going back decades, but the networks often declined to air them, preferring their own content and analysis.

Even when in-person conventions come back, they are likely to be scaled-down affairs, and the highly produced videos of 2020 will remain.

We got a second night of COVID-era virtual national political convention on Tuesday, but some of what Democrats put together is here to stay.

That pattern has been broken this year, at least halfway through the Democratic National Convention. Now, the major networks are largely running the content from start to finish. Conventions in the future will likely ask for the same thing.

That’s broad, but let’s get specific with three things that stood out on Tuesday night’s televised convention “movie.”

1. The roll call was cool

One thing that may also be here to stay was the fun way each state officially cast their ballots for the presidential candidates. Ever since conventions became largely an afterthought in determining the nomination, the so-called “roll call” where every state and voting territory was called upon to cast delegate votes was something of a formality.

Yes, a major reason the convention even happened was to formally nominate a presidential candidate, but in recent years this often happened during the day of a convention or early in the night because it was so drama-free. No made-for-TV moments.

This year, there was no in-person roll call, so the party clearly asked state delegations to think hard about who they would choose to announce the delegation totals (technically it could be anyone, not even a delegate) and to purposefully pick a proper location.

Alphabetically, Alabama kicked it off in front of the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

In Iowa, a former governor picked a cornfield.

In Nevada, it was in front of the Welcome to Las Vegas sign. In Massachusetts and New Hampshire, it was in front of their respective state houses.

Doing it this way certainly helped emphasize party themes, was more visually appealing, and had more elements of surprise.

In all of this, it should be noted that Rhode Island became something of a laughing stock on social media. Their votes for Joe Biden were announced on a beach in Warwick with a lot of talk about calamari and even promising a “calamari comeback.”

Contrasted with Matthew Shepard’s parents speaking in Wyoming or State Senator Nikema Williams in front of a John Lewis memorial in Georgia, well, it didn’t seem to have the same weight.

Even Utah turned their moment into a tribute to voting by mail.

2. Bill Clinton’s stature has diminished even among Democrats

Four years ago, the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia was the Clinton show and everyone there had the expectation that it would be again four years later. But (spoiler alert) Hillary Clinton lost in 2016 and the party apparently signaled they wanted the power couple to play a minor role.

Yes, the Obamas are giving two major speeches this week. But Bill Clinton only got 5 minutes Tuesday night. This is a significant departure from what he, in particular, has been used to in the last few decades. He delivered the keynote address in 1988, the hour-long nominating speeches in 1992 and 1996. He was center stage again in 2000 as a sitting president. In 2004, he spoke for 25 minutes at the Democratic convention in Boston, 25 minutes in 2008 in Denver, an hour in 2012 and again four years later in 2016.

In 2020, again, he got 5 minutes taped at his home in New York.

3. Biden is old

Then again, Clinton last served as president 20 years ago. Think about that. And here is the thing: he is still younger than Biden.

On Wednesday, Clinton turns 74 years old. Biden is 77.

The convention also highlighted 2004 Democratic nominee John Kerry. He is 76, and still younger than Biden. On Wednesday a gray-haired former two-term president named Barack Obama will address the convention. Obama just turned 59 this month.

Not only would Biden be the oldest person to ever be elected president, there is another historical fun fact.

On Tuesday night he made a new record of the person in American history to have the biggest gap to when they were first won major office to when they were nominated to be president: 48 years.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.