UMass model says state coronavirus death toll could rise to around 9,200 in four weeks

As of Tuesday, the official count of confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths was 8,848.

The number could range from 9,091 to 9,363, researchers noted.

A University of Massachusetts model predicts the state’s coronavirus death toll could rise to around 9,200 by Sept. 12.

Deaths per day from the coronavirus have declined since the devastating springtime surge, but they still continue. Currently, about nine people a day are dying of the virus, according to the latest three-day average. That is the lowest level seen since the surge.

The forecast comes from a lab headed by UMass Amherst associate professor Nicholas Reich that collects various coronavirus pandemic models and develops a combined — or ensemble — forecast that is intended to reflect their collective wisdom.

Reich’s lab releases the ensemble forecast weekly. It only creates the forecast for a four-week window ahead because it believes forecasts aren’t reliable enough after that.

Reich’s lab posts its national- and state-level data at the Reich Lab COVID-19 Forecast Hub. The lab, already an Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence, collaborates with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus predictions. The lab feeds the data it has collected and its ensemble forecast to the agency, which posts the data on its own website.

Researchers from Google who collaborated with Harvard on a model that looks two weeks ahead, are predicting an additional 157 deaths in the period from Aug. 17 through Aug. 30.

The closely watched University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model, looking further into the future, predicts that Massachusetts will see 10,314 coronavirus deaths by Dec. 1.

At the national level, the latest UMass model predicts the death tally will reach around 195,000 by Sept. 12.

The current US death toll was more than 171,000 as of Wednesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The University of Washington IHME model is now predicting about 295,000 coronavirus deaths nationwide by Dec. 1.

