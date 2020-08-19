Warren will hit Trump’s pandemic response in convention speech as Biden seeks to unite party

A person familiar with her remarks said Warren would speak for five minutes, and that she planned to focus on the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, which has killed more than 170,000 Americans while other countries have managed to bring the virus to heel, and Biden’s plans to restore the economy, parts of which were drawn from her ideas.

The convention has been pared down and held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Warren will not deliver her remarks from her Cambridge home. She will speak instead from the Early Childhood Education Center in Springfield, Mass., a public pre-kindergarten and kindergarten facility that has been closed since the onset of the pandemic in March.

MILWAUKEE — Senator Elizabeth Warren is set to address the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night, lending her progressive bonafides to her erstwhile rival, former vice president Joe Biden, as he seeks to assemble a broad coalition to defeat President Trump in November.

The setting will allow Warren, a former teacher and college professor, to emphasize the uncertainty around education in the Trump administration’s bungled response to the pandemic, and it may well echo the message from Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, who spoke on Tuesday night from a Delaware high school classroom where she used to teach.

The speech could also be an opportunity for Warren to draw attention to an issue that she emphasized early in her own presidential campaign: The importance of child care. Warren called for a universal childcare program funded by her proposed wealth tax. Late last month, Biden rolled out his own $775 billion plan to fund child care and elder care.

Warren is one of the featured speakers on a night that also will include speeches from vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris, former president Barack Obama, and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The convention theme for the night is “A More Perfect Union” and Warren will highlight a segment on “A More Perfect Economy.”

Her speech will be her highest-profile appearance since Biden selected Harris to be his running mate last week, after an exhaustive search that saw Warren become a finalist.

Although Warren and Biden clashed — fiercely at times — on the campaign trail, they have grown closer over the past few months, and she has become an enthusiastic surrogate who frequently points to ideas of hers that Biden has come to embrace, like bankruptcy reform or expanded free college.

On Tuesday night, the television host Stephen Colbert pressed her on potential areas of disagreement between Biden and herself, but she brushed them aside and referenced the amount of time before the election.

“77 days!” Warren said, brightly, during an appearance on his CBS late-night show.

