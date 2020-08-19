America the Beautiful

How do you recreate the convention tradition of the roll call vote in which delegates announce who they support for president, while throwing in a laundry list of places, people, and things that make their state the best in the union?

Ever since the Democratic National Committee was forced to turn its quadrennial gathering into a virtual affair, the challenge for party organizers has been to evoke the revelry, excitement, pageantry, and occasional goofiness of a national convention. How do you capture the waving placards, the cheering and applause, the back and forth between speakers and audience, the dancing confetti, and the jubilant delegates?

On Tuesday night, Democrats did more than recast, they crested their own tradition by producing a series of short videos — from 50 states and 7 territories — that was a much-needed reminder of what it is that makes America great.

From a tranquil beach in Hawaii to a gorgeous mountain backdrop in New Mexico, a seemingly endless cornfield in Iowa to Missouri’s majestic Gateway Arch, the blinking Manhattan skyline in New York to a windswept field with roving cows in Montana, delegates, one by one, pledged their votes and support for presidential nominee Joe Biden. There was mask-wearing, social distancing, cute kids holding signs, and, in the most surreal moment, a plate of calamari on a beach in Rhode Island.

The delegate from Puerto Rico addressed the convention in Spanish with English subtitles. The representatives from New Mexico and South Dakota spoke in their Native American tongues. Representatives of the Northern Mariana islands, the Pacific outpost of Guam, and American Samoa, wearing traditional dress, beamed with pride. Nevada delegates checked in from Las Vegas with a backdrop of first responders and hospitality workers.

In Alabama, the Edmund Pettus Bridge — sight of the bloody 1965 march on Selma in which civil rights icon John Lewis nearly died at the hands of baton-wielding state troopers — served as a powerful backdrop. In Georgia, a mural of Lewis was the background for a plea to end voter suppression. In Oklahoma, Democrats evoked the memory of the Tulsa massacre of 1921. In Washington, Mayor Muriel Bowser stood on a rooftop overlooking Black Lives Matter Plaza and called for D.C. statehood. Texas’s delegates recalled the mass shooting that took place in El Paso just one year ago. A fisherman in Alaska warned about the crisis of climate change. Gun control advocate Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the Parkland, Fla., school shooting in 2018, spoke on behalf of the Florida delegation. The parents of Matthew Shepard, who was killed in 1988 in a horrific, homophobic attack, represented Wyoming’s tiny contingent of Democrats.

Michigan delegates took a victory lap for the auto industry. Utah highlighted its success with mail-in voting. Tennessee bragged about its role in ratifying the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote. Democrats in Nebraska, Arizona, and Connecticut advocated for front-line and essential workers of whom so much has been asked during the coronavirus pandemic.

For 40 wondrous minutes, Americans could gaze at the beautiful and diverse mosaic of a country they call home. It was uplifting, patriotic and deeply sentimental, yet also bittersweet.

We have been deprived of so much because of COVID-19 — life and livelihood above all. But one under-appreciated aspect is the opportunity for exploration in a nation filled with such a bountiful array of peoples, cultures, and both natural and man-made beauty. One wanted to jump off the couch, get in the car or board an Amtrak train, and gaze out upon the spacious skies, the amber waves of grain, the purple mountain majesties, and the fruited plains, we caught a brief glimpse of Tuesday night.

After having spent so much of the past five months staring at our four walls, Americans received a much-needed gift from Democrats: a powerful reminder not only of what we’ve lost due to the pandemic, but a deeper appreciation of how much we have to look forward to when this storm has passed.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.