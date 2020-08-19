At-risk families particularly hard hit by early education gaps

Re “Invest in the economy, invest in early childhood education and child care” (Opinion, Aug. 11): I deeply appreciate the business community’s coming forward to call for better funding for early education and child care, recognizing these services as vital infrastructure to our economy and our communities. We have a financial crisis brewing specifically in subsidized child care and early education, where we support our most at-risk families and children of the Commonwealth.

There are about 55,000 children under the age of 5 in Massachusetts who rely on these subsidies, with another 10,000 to 12,000 typically on the waiting list. And even with these subsidies, the working poor often spend a quarter of their monthly income on child care. It’s worth noting that most of these children are Black and brown, and that our best opportunity for improving outcomes across society and achieving racial equality in our communities starts with strong early education.