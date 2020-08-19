In holding pattern, high school graduates could step forth as student mentors

Re “Move is on for ad-hoc learning centers” (Metro, Aug. 17): I applaud Boston Public Schools and the after-school providers for their efforts to offer students quiet and safe places to study. Finding locations and buildings may be a challenge, but in the meantime, there is an abundance of young talent that needs to be tapped to assist staff at these centers: gap-year, college-bound students and those who have deferred their first years at colleges due to COVID-19.

These students can help children with homework, navigate the Internet for online learning, act as role models, and encourage younger students to continue in their pursuit of education and perhaps even in applying to college.