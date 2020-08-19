As in 1960, there’s a path out of darkness to a ‘safe and sane future’

With the 2020 Democratic National Convention taking place this week, I’m reminded of these words spoken by John F. Kennedy during his nomination acceptance speech in July 1960: “We are not here to curse the darkness, but to light the candle that can guide us through that darkness to a safe and sane future. . . . For the world is changing. The old era is ending. The old ways will not do.”

Sixty years later, JFK’s words are strikingly relevant to the current chaotic state of our democracy. The straightest path to that “safe and sane future” is to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the November election. Please register to vote, request a mail-in ballot, and return your ballot to your local city or town hall as early as possible. Together we can end the old era and the old ways, marching forward (distanced and masked) toward the light.

Monica Driscoll Stuart

Waltham