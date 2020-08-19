For truth about the Democrats, look to Massachusetts. It’s war

With a famous clan’s legacy on the line, the primary fight between Sen. Edward J. Markey and his challenger Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III is especially nasty. But out in Western Massachusetts, an ugly showdown is also taking place between Rep. Richard Neal of Springfield — the chairman of the powerful House Committee on Ways and Means — and challenger Alex Morse, the progressive mayor of Holyoke. And in the congressional district Kennedy represents, eight Democrats are fighting over who’s the true progressive. Spoiler alert: the majority of them say Jake Auchincloss is not. Meanwhile, Rep. Stephen Lynch of South Boston also faces a challenge from the left from Robbie Goldstein, a doctor and political newcomer.

Dan Payne, a veteran political consultant, doesn’t sense a watershed moment — just Massachusetts being Massachusetts. “History tells us this is a one-party state, and all of the serious disagreements come in primaries,” said Payne. “It’s rare that a general election is a decisive contest.”

True. But, to me, this still feels different.

When Representative Seth Moulton of Salem beat longtime incumbent John Tierney six years ago, it was considered a quirk, attributable to legal problems associated with Tierney’s wife. When Ayanna Pressley beat longtime incumbent Representative Michael Capuano in 2018 and became the first Black woman to represent Massachusetts in Congress — that was an earthquake.

Today, Massachusetts is at a generational crossroads. There’s a sharp divide between centrists and progressives, and a long-overdue demand for more diverse representation. Incumbency is no longer sacrosanct. In fact, this primary season, Moulton faces two challengers. In Boston, Mayor Martin J. Walsh is girding for potential challenges from two city councilors, Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell.

For those races already in play, the outcome on primary day will say something about the direction of the Democratic Party, not just here, but nationally. Can incumbents hold onto power? Can someone other than Pressley beat the establishment?

A sea change in politics and power occurs every half-century or so. Markey, now 74, embodies the last one. Back in 1972, he was a law student when he targeted an incumbent state lawmaker and beat him with the slogan “A Chance for Change.” Markey next won a special election to replace Rep. Torbert Macdonald who died in office, and then he never left Washington. Back then, the progressive agenda, embraced by rebellious young Democrats, was anti-war and pro-nuclear freeze. Now it’s about racial, economic, and environmental justice. Meanwhile, the past repeats itself as the youth of today — just like the youth of yesterday — harangue old-timers over how long it takes to make change happen. And the old-timers do what they can to retain power.

Markey wisely aligned himself with the youth movement when he partnered with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on the Green New Deal, and won support from other young activists who appreciate his record, particularly on the environment. To counter that, Kennedy is challenging Markey’s commitment to racial justice, while invoking the legacy of his own famous family.

The Neal primary started as a fight over progressive values, but it has become mucked up by allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct by Morse, who is gay, and the role that state party leaders played in helping to publicize those allegations. Meanwhile, the battle for Kennedy’s seat has turned into an all-out effort by progressives to keep Auchincloss — the Newton city councilor who once registered briefly as a Republican — from winning in a crowded field.

In their final televised debate, Markey and Kennedy were asked by WBUR’s Bob Oakes whether they owed an apology to Democrats for the tone of their campaigns. It appeared to be “a sideshow,” said Oakes when Democratic voters are “most concerned about beating Donald Trump.” In response, both candidates essentially blamed each other and kept on attacking.

The nasty edge to all these races reflects the true state of the Democratic Party. To send Joe Biden to the White House, Democrats must sustain the mirage of unity they are conveying through this week’s virtual convention. I hope they can.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.