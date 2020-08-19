Bruins beat Hurricanes to move on to second round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

In last year’s Eastern Conference finals, Tuukka Rask was 10 feet tall, dominating the Hurricanes in a four-game sweep. With the starter at home, Jaroslav Halak pulled his weight. But this series win was the latest example of the Bruins’ best players rising to the occasion.

The Bruins needed one more game than they did last year to finish the Hurricanes. A 2-1 win in Game 5 on Wednesday lifted them to the second round.

Their peers around the NHL speak with admiration about the Bruins’ core. Hockey management teams yearn for a group of All Star-caliber players that sticks together for a decade. They have earned the poise that comes with dozens of playoff wins and losses.

Advertisement

David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron provided the goals. Brad Marchand was his usual playmaking, backchecking, penalty-killing self, along with Bergeron. Krejci had a key shot block.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile, need to bake a little longer before contending. Their shaky netminding, feeble power play (0 for 3), and inability to finish doomed them. Their season ended after Boston spotted them the first goal.

Carolina, trying to play physical with the Bruins and energized by both the elimination situation and the return of captain Jordan Staal, took the lead 9:35 in. Defenseman Haydn Fleury scored his second of the series, walking in and firing a top-shelf wrister through a Joakim Nordstrom screen. Par Lindholm, the fourth-line center, was too low in the defensive zone, creating a gap for Fleury.

The Bruins erased those mistakes, and in time, may have made Carolina question its decision to go back to Petr Mrazek in net.

Marchand sprung David Pastrnak, who missed the previous pair of games with an undisclosed injury, with a quick feed off a turnover. Mrazek outwaited him. Pastrnak committed a hooking call 1:49 into the second, but had a breakaway out of the box. Mrazek was again patient, but Pastrnak was too patient. He put six touches on the puck before running out of room.

Advertisement

Trying to erase the one-goal deficit, Charlie McAvoy put the Bruins on the penalty kill with a hook at 15:15 of the first. Brandon Carlo and Chris Wagner blocked critical shots. The Bruins were denying the middle of the ice on entries, and any seam passes to the opposite side. They allowed zero shots.

Bergeron made them pay for Jordan Martinook’s head shot on Ondrej Kase. Bergeron, with 3.5 seconds left in the second, collected a rebound behind the goal, saw Mrazek standing, and whipped a shot off the inside of the unaware keeper’s skate. That, after keeping two plays alive with hard work on the stick. And that, after he gave the Bruins’ their first power play of the game.

At the end of a long shift (1:16), Bergeron helped create a turnover in the defensive zone and sprinted up the ice. Marchand knew what to do. He slingshotted a feed up the ice to his longtime teammate, who drew a hooking call on Sebastian Aho before he could finish on Mrazek.

After a breather, the Bruins’ first unit hopped over the boards with, for the first time in three games, a returning Pastrnak. They were not rusty. Every skater touched the puck in the flow of a rush: Pastrnak on the entry, Bergeron to Torey Krug to Marchand for a shot, Bergeron again for a rebound chance off Pastrnak’s leg. Krejci, retaining his spot on the No. 1 power play, had a gimme in front.

Advertisement

It was Krejci’s third goal of the series, and kept his six-game point streak alive (3-5—8), going back to the final round-robin game against Washington.

The Bruins killed a Nordstrom interference penalty at 3:18 of the third.

Hurricanes veteran Justin Williams tripped McAvoy in the offensive zone with 12:02 left. Krejci hit the crossbar with a near-empty net, on a power play that somehow did not score.

In the final two minutes, Marchand missed an empty net by inches. A Carolina timeout let the Bruins’ best — Marchand, Bergeron, Krejci, McAvoy, and Chara — return to the ice.

Chara flipped it out. Marchand grabbed it in the neutral zone. The clock ran out.

Goodnight, Carolina.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports