Celtics are clearly the better team in this series, and they know it

It was a demoralizing loss for the 76ers, picked by some to win the Eastern Conference and now two losses from a first-round elimination and perhaps the end of coach Brett Brown’s tenure.

Behind by 13 points late in the first quarter, Celtics cornerstones Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum hit a pair of 3-pointers and then Tatum ended the quarter by banking in a 35-footer. That ended Philadelphia’s brief flirtation with trying to steal this game. The Celtics responded and never allowed Philadelphia to rally in coasting to a 128-101 win at The Field House on Wednesday.

ORLANDO — It reached a point during Game 2 of this Eastern Conference first-round series where the Celtics were playing more to meet their lofty expectations and less to beat the overwhelmed and befuddled Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics aren’t concerned about the 76ers at this point. This Boston bunch is more obsessed with improvement, with grabbing and keeping the cohesion it never had last season. The chemistry is obvious. The Celtics are talking on defense, loudly. They remind each other of assignments.

When Tobias Harris dived for the basket and drew a foul from Grant Williams in the third quarter, Kemba Walker yelled, “Grant! Grant!” and Williams said, “I know, I know.” As if to tell Walker he erred by reaching in.

The Celtics picked the perfect time to play their best defensive basketball of the season. Meanwhile, Tatum, Brown, and Walker all flourished offensively and the maligned bench scored 41 points after just tallying 8 in Game 1.

Injured forward Gordon Hayward, still in the bubble and beginning his rehabilitation from a sprained ankle, watched from the locker room and had to be pleased as his teammates compensated for his absence.

It appeared the Celtics were a significant step back from their primary rivals the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors. They came to Orlando after the pandemic a couple of pegs behind those favorites. After two playoff games, however, they look like the most impressive team in the bubble.

Milwaukee dropped its opening game to Orlando, which was without standout Aaron Gordon. Toronto struggled to beat shorthanded Brooklyn on the same floor just a few hours before the Celtics-76ers game.

If the Celtics can play this way consistently, menacing on defense, scoring from Tatum, Walker and Brown and a bench that makes plays, they have a real opportunity to reach the Finals.

“We’re not going to be perfect but we talk about having perfect intentions,” said Tatum, who scored 33 points and then donned Larry Bird-themed Celtics shorts to his postgame Zoom call. “Just having the right mind-set and trying to make the right play and playing as hard as we can and together as we can. We know we’re going to make mistakes and might miss an assignment but just regrouping and getting back on track is key during these playoffs.”

The Celtics’ depth has been criticized since Hayward’s injury, especially after the bench outing in Game 1. But the bench can be a strength if they play to their strengths. Enes Kanter was a non-factor in Game 1 but finished with 10 points and nine rebounds in Game 2. Williams hit a pair of threes and finished with six rebounds and two assists in 20-plus minutes.

Boston has enough offense with the trio of Tatum, Walker, and Brown. But when their complements pick their moments and produce, the Celtics are serious contenders.

Philadelphia’s exasperation is apparent. The 76ers entered believing they had a chance to win the series, especially with skilled big man Joel Embiid in the paint. Again he dominated in stretches with 34 points and 10 rebounds, but he was visibly irritated by the Celtics’ constant hounding. If Embiid is going to get his points, the Celtics aren’t going to make the process easy.

Meanwhile, midway through the second quarter, with the Celtics in the midst of a 41-16 run, the 76ers appeared to relent. They were sniping at each other on the floor. They turned into reluctant shooters against a trapping defense. Harris, who signed a five-year, $180 million extension last summer, is 10-for-30 shooting in the series and averaging 14 points.

The Celtics’ athletic swingmen have essentially relegated former Boston center Al Horford to a small bench role. He can’t defend Brown or Tatum effectively, so Brett Brown took him out of the starting lineup for Game 2 in favor of rookie Matisse Thybulle, and he was rendered helpless in trying to defend Tatum, who scored 18 first-half points.

“There is certainly a desire to play it well and play it together,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “That’s led by Marcus [Smart] and some of the guys who have been there, done that in this playoff environment. You have to be that way because every possession matters so much.

“It reminds me of those [previous playoff] teams with regard to competitive level. I think we have a lot of versatility. We’re small, so we have to battle, we have to pressure and when we don’t, we get scored on pretty easy. We’ve got to make it a lot harder than that.”

There is no hint of celebration from the Celtics. They fully expected to win these first two games. And the good news for them is the series shifts nowhere. There is no home-court advantage and the Celtics and 76ers play on the same floor Friday, only with Philadelphia graphics and a simulated home-court environment.

But the Celtics should be able to overcome that, especially playing this well. They’ve proven they are by far the better and more cohesive unit. And there is still more room for improvement.

Gary Washburn