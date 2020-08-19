Four-season plan for high school sports approved, but there won’t be state championships or football this fall

After receiving updated guidelines Tuesday from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, as well as last week from the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, the board voted 23-0 Wednesday to approve the recommendation to create a fourth “floating season” for fall sports such as football and competitive cheer, as well as any other sports that are unable to compete during the traditional fall season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Board of Directors unanimously approved recommendations from its COVID-19 Task Force to create a four-season model for the 2020-21 school year, and allow low- and moderate-risk high school sports to take place beginning in the fall.

Football and cheerleading have been deemed “high-risk” and will not be allowed in the traditional fall season. Fall sports deemed “low” or “moderate” risk include cross-country, field hockey, golf, gymnastics, girls’ volleyball, fall swimming and diving, and soccer.

Practices for approved Fall I sports can begin no earlier than Sept. 18.

The Fall I season would run Sept. 18-Nov. 20, followed by Winter Nov. 30-Feb. 21, Fall II Feb. 22-April 25, and Spring April 26-July 3.

The board also approved several other motions pertaining to the new structure for high school sports for 2020-21:

▪ MIAA-sponsored tournaments for the Fall 2020 season are eliminated.

▪ Student-athletes can participate in all four seasons.

▪ By Aug. 25, individual sport committees and the MIAA Sports Medicine Committee will arrive at guidelines/modifications for moderate-level fall sports to meet Level 3 play requirements outlined by EEA.

▪ Individual schools must notify the MIAA and their scheduled opponents if their designation according to Department of Public Health metrics (i.e., a town is in “red”) requires them to sto playing sports.

▪ Schools are encouraged to create a Fall I schedule within leagues or geographic regions to limit travel and number of opponents.

▪ A Fall I sport that has its season cut short can petition its District Athletic Committee to move the sport to the Fall II (“floating”) season.

▪ Out-of-season coaching will be allowed from Sept. 18 through July 3, 2021, as approved by an individual school’s principal.

