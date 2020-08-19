fb-pixel;
Phillies at Red Sox | 1:35 p.m. (NESN)

Game 25: Phillies at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated August 19, 2020, 39 minutes ago
Kyle Hart will be making his second major league start this afternoon.
Kyle Hart will be making his second major league start this afternoon.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Red Sox will be looking to snap a nine-game losing streak when they take on the Phillies in a matinee at Fenway Park.

Lineups

RED SOX (6-18): TBA

Pitching: LHP Kyle Hart (0-1, 22.50)

PHILLIES (9-9): TBA

Pitching: RHP Jake Arrieta (1-2, 4.02)

Time: 1:35 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Arrieta: Moreland 3-11, Pillar 5-13, Martinez 2-11, Bogaerts 1-8, Bradley 2-6, Verdugo 2-6, Godley 0-5, Benintendi 2-6, Perza 2-5, Plawecki 0-2, Vazquez 2-2, Eovaldi 0-2.

Phillies vs. Hart: No data available

Stat of the Day: The Red Sox have lost nine consecutive games, the longest losing streak in MLB this season and Boston’s longest since a 10-game skid in 2014.

Notes: Hart is making his second career start, having been roughed up for seven hits and five earned runs over two-plus innings against the Rays. ... J.D. Martinez has hit .333 with a 1.029 OPS in his last nine games (10-for-30, two doubles, two home runs, nine RBI, and five walks.) ... Alex Verdugo has a career-best nine-game hitting streak. ... Mitch Moreland leads the Red Sox with 14 RBI and is batting .375 in his last nine games.

