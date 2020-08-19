Game 25: Phillies at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox will be looking to snap a nine-game losing streak when they take on the Phillies in a matinee at Fenway Park.

Pitching: LHP Kyle Hart (0-1, 22.50)

PHILLIES (9-9): TBA

Pitching: RHP Jake Arrieta (1-2, 4.02)

Time: 1:35 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Arrieta: Moreland 3-11, Pillar 5-13, Martinez 2-11, Bogaerts 1-8, Bradley 2-6, Verdugo 2-6, Godley 0-5, Benintendi 2-6, Perza 2-5, Plawecki 0-2, Vazquez 2-2, Eovaldi 0-2.

Phillies vs. Hart: No data available

Stat of the Day: The Red Sox have lost nine consecutive games, the longest losing streak in MLB this season and Boston’s longest since a 10-game skid in 2014.

Notes: Hart is making his second career start, having been roughed up for seven hits and five earned runs over two-plus innings against the Rays. ... J.D. Martinez has hit .333 with a 1.029 OPS in his last nine games (10-for-30, two doubles, two home runs, nine RBI, and five walks.) ... Alex Verdugo has a career-best nine-game hitting streak. ... Mitch Moreland leads the Red Sox with 14 RBI and is batting .375 in his last nine games.

