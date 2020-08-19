A guide to this week’s Northern Trust championship at TPC Boston

The first leg of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs kicks off this week with the Northern Trust at TPC Boston in Norton.
The top 125 players in the FedExCup standings after last week’s Wyndham Championship qualified for the Northern Trust. Players in the top 70 after the Northern Trust advance to the BMW Championship, and the top 30 after that qualify for the final round of the playoffs, the Tour Championship in Atlanta.
TPC Boston did not hold an event last year following a decision to reduce the playoffs from four events to three and a reshuffling of the PGA Tour calendar. The 2019 Northern Trust was held at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, where it is scheduled to return in 2021 as part of an alternating-site plan for the tournament.
Tournament details
Where: TPC Boston, Norton.
Dates: Aug. 20-23.
Purse: $9.5 million
Winner’s share: $1,710,000
Course overview: Originally designed by Arnold Palmer in 2002, the par-71, 7,297-yard course has since been updated by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner, with help from Brad Faxon in 2007 and again in 2011. TPC Boston is situated on nearly 400 acres that wind their way through natural terrain, woodlands, and wetlands.
Vijay Singh (third round, 2006) and Mike Weir (first round, 2008) share the 18-hole course record of 61. The 72-hole record is 262, shared by Singh (2008), Charley Hoffman (2010), and Henrik Stenson (2013). Here is a hole-by-hole guide to the course.
Spectator policy: Fans are not allowed to attend this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schedule
Thursday: First round, 7:20 a.m.
Friday: Second round, 7:20 a.m.
Saturday: Third round, 8 a.m.
Sunday: Final round, 8 a.m.
Television coverage
Wednesday: 2-4 p.m., Golf Channel
Thursday: 3-7 p.m., Golf Channel.
Friday: 3-7 p.m., Golf Channel.
Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3 p.m.-6 p.m., CBS.
Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m., Golf Channel; 2:30-6:30 p.m., CBS.
Players to watch
Patrick Reed: The No. 9 player in the world is the defending champion, although he won the event at Liberty National in New Jersey in 2019.
Bryson DeChambeau: The eighth-ranked player in the world and No. 4 in the FedEx Cup points race had four straight top-10s when the PGA Tour returned in June, including a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Justin Thomas: Sitting atop the FedEx Cup standings and ranked No. 2 in the world, he has finished in the top 10 in nine of his 15 starts this year, with three wins. Has missed just three cuts this season.
Collin Morikawa: Just 23, the California native already captured the PGA Championship to win his first major, and trails only Thomas in the FedEx Cup standings. He has six top 10 finishes in 18 events played.
Jon Rahm: Ranked No. 1 in the world, he won the Memorial in July and has one victory in each of the last four seasons.
Rory McIlroy: He’d be a crowd favorite — if there were a crowd. When he has his entire game working (which hasn’t been lately), he’s tough to beat. No. 8 in the standings.
Tiger Woods: Sure, he’s back a ways in the standings at 49th, and he’s played only five events this year, but he does have a history here, having won in 2006 and tied for second on two other occasions. Needs one victory to break Sam Snead’s record for career wins.
Dustin Johnson: The former world No. 1 hits it long, which is an asset on this course, but he has been erratic since the restart. He missed the cut at the Memorial, but tied for second at the PGA three weeks later.
Webb Simpson: Third in the FedEx Cup standings and won at TPC Boston in 2011.
Brooks Koepka: At 97th in the standings, the four-time major winner finds himself on the outside looking in with regard to cracking the top 70 and advancing next week. After imploding in the final round of the PGA and not making the cut at the Wyndham last week, he would appear to be heading in the wrong direction.
Cameron Champ: The long-bombing 25-year-old had a share of the final-round lead in the PGA before faltering a little down the stretch and settling for T10. Had a win this season, in the Safeway way back in September 2019.
Paul Casey: A low-profile veteran at 43, he has been playing well of late, with 10 straight rounds in the 60s coming in. Tied for second at the PGA.
Others: Phil Mickelson (2007), Adam Scott (2003), and Rickie Fowler (2015) have all won at TPC Boston.
The course
There will not be any surprises for the players returning to TPC Boston. There have been no changes to the course since the PGA Tour was last here two years ago, according to course superintendent Tom Brodeur.
That’s not to say that things will look exactly the same. In July, the PGA announced there would be no fans at events for the remainder of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means fewer temporary structures such as hospitality tents, thus a wider field of play.
“From our standpoint, we don’t have to mark as many things,” said Brodeur. “You start putting all that stuff out there, and it can impact our irrigation system. You lose the potential to irrigate certain things.”
The tournament is being played a little earlier than in years past, when it was held Labor Day Weekend, with the first round beginning on Friday and the winner crowned on Monday. The advantage to that, as Brodeur sees it, is two fewer weeks of the course being exposed to what has been a long, hot summer. But there’s also a down side.
“There’s very little chance of it getting cool in the middle of August,” said Brodeur. “The Labor Day event, we’d get two or three cool days most years.
“Other than that, it doesn’t seem much different to me, just that the likelihood of getting cool weather is less.”
This summer has presented a bit of a challenge, particularly for the turf. The combination of warm and humid weather in the morning, followed by windy and hot in the afternoon, proved to be tough to contend with.
“We’ve got a pretty good result, we think, but not perfect,” said Brodeur. “A few nicks and bruises for sure.”
Brodeur believes the rough will be a little more sparse than normal, while the greens appear to be in good shape.
“It’s going to be medium rough at best,” he said. “It’s been a long, dry summer, and the course looks like it’s been through a long, dry summer, and that’s OK. It’s kind of nice-looking in its own way.
“We kind of tend to a more natural look, and that is what it looks like. It’s not too forced. We’re not trying to outdo Mother Nature or anything.
“Our goal is to try to be as consistent as we can in how we present the course, and hopefully we will be again.”
|Pos.
|Player
|Events
|Points
|Wins
|Top 10s
|1
|Justin Thomas
|15
|2,458
|3
|9
|2
|Collin Morikawa
|18
|1,902
|2
|6
|3
|Webb Simpson
|12
|1,878
|2
|7
|4
|Bryson DeChambeau
|14
|1,657
|1
|9
|5
|Sungjae Im
|23
|1,633
|1
|7
|6
|Patrick Reed
|17
|1,426
|1
|7
|7
|Daniel Berger
|14
|1,347
|1
|6
|8
|Rory McIlroy
|12
|1,327
|1
|6
|9
|Brendon Todd
|22
|1,316
|2
|3
|10
|Jon Rahm
|12
|1,295
|1
|5
|11
|Xander Schauffele
|15
|1,258
|0
|6
|12
|Lanto Griffin
|24
|1,159
|1
|3
|13
|Abraham Ancer
|17
|1,099
|0
|4
|14
|Marc Leishman
|15
|1,086
|1
|3
|15
|Dustin Johnson
|11
|1,071
|1
|4
|16
|Sebastián Muñoz
|23
|1,045
|1
|3
|17
|Kevin Na
|18
|1,036
|1
|4
|18
|Hideki Matsuyama
|17
|1,030
|0
|4
|19
|Tyrrell Hatton
|8
|1,025
|1
|5
|20
|Cameron Champ
|17
|951
|1
|2
|21
|Adam Long
|23
|912
|0
|3
|22
|Kevin Streelman
|21
|909
|0
|4
|23
|Tony Finau
|17
|907
|0
|6
|24
|Scottie Scheffler
|20
|900
|0
|5
|25
|Billy Horschel
|19
|893
|0
|6
|26
|Joaquin Niemann
|20
|878
|1
|3
|27
|Harris English
|17
|867
|0
|5
|28
|Viktor Hovland
|17
|842
|1
|3
|29
|Ryan Palmer
|16
|838
|0
|4
|30
|Cameron Smith
|16
|807
|1
|2
|31
|Byeong Hun An
|20
|765
|0
|5
|32
|Patrick Cantlay
|10
|745
|0
|3
|33
|Gary Woodland
|15
|741
|0
|6
|34
|Matthew Wolff
|19
|739
|0
|2
|35
|Tyler Duncan
|23
|736
|1
|1
|36
|Adam Scott
|8
|726
|1
|1
|37
|Nick Taylor
|16
|720
|1
|2
|38
|Joel Dahmen
|20
|720
|0
|5
|39
|Tom Hoge
|22
|716
|0
|3
|40
|Kevin Kisner
|18
|710
|0
|3
|41
|Richy Werenski
|15
|703
|1
|3
|42
|Mark Hubbard
|22
|701
|0
|3
|43
|Brendan Steele
|18
|669
|0
|3
|44
|Adam Hadwin
|15
|654
|0
|3
|45
|Jason Day
|15
|653
|0
|5
|46
|Michael Thompson
|18
|647
|1
|2
|47
|Carlos Ortiz
|20
|630
|0
|3
|48
|Andrew Landry
|19
|626
|1
|1
|49
|Tiger Woods
|5
|604
|1
|2
|50
|Dylan Frittelli
|22
|604
|0
|3
|51
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|13
|602
|0
|4
|52
|Mackenzie Hughes
|19
|597
|0
|3
|53
|Danny Lee
|20
|588
|0
|3
|54
|Jim Herman
|19
|581
|1
|1
|55
|Paul Casey
|13
|559
|0
|1
|56
|Corey Conners
|20
|535
|0
|1
|57
|Max Homa
|19
|526
|0
|4
|58
|Maverick McNealy
|21
|523
|0
|3
|59
|J.T. Poston
|21
|516
|0
|2
|60
|Doc Redman
|23
|514
|0
|1
|61
|Sung Kang
|21
|512
|0
|2
|62
|Talor Gooch
|22
|508
|0
|2
|63
|Matt Kuchar
|14
|502
|0
|1
|64
|Charles Howell III
|18
|492
|0
|3
|65
|Denny McCarthy
|22
|489
|0
|4
|66
|Bubba Watson
|18
|489
|0
|3
|67
|Phil Mickelson
|15
|488
|0
|2
|68
|Henrik Norlander
|22
|483
|0
|3
|69
|Brian Harman
|20
|480
|0
|1
|70
|Xinjun Zhang
|24
|474
|0
|3
|71
|Sepp Straka
|24
|466
|0
|3
|72
|Harry Higgs
|23
|465
|0
|2
|73
|Harold Varner III
|21
|457
|0
|1
|74
|Bud Cauley
|19
|443
|0
|2
|75
|Vaughn Taylor
|19
|442
|0
|2
|76
|Brian Stuard
|24
|438
|0
|2
|77
|Patrick Rodgers
|26
|431
|0
|1
|78
|Alex Noren
|15
|428
|0
|3
|79
|Pat Perez
|17
|421
|0
|2
|80
|Troy Merritt
|21
|419
|0
|2
|81
|Robby Shelton
|22
|417
|0
|3
|82
|Si Woo Kim
|23
|409
|0
|1
|83
|Chez Reavie
|21
|408
|0
|2
|84
|Nate Lashley
|19
|395
|0
|2
|85
|Ian Poulter
|12
|392
|0
|1
|86
|Matt Jones
|22
|388
|0
|2
|87
|Cameron Tringale
|17
|381
|0
|1
|88
|Rickie Fowler
|13
|381
|0
|2
|89
|Tommy Fleetwood
|10
|380
|0
|1
|90
|Jason Kokrak
|18
|376
|0
|2
|91
|Cameron Davis
|19
|374
|0
|2
|92
|Emiliano Grillo
|22
|373
|0
|3
|93
|Matthew NeSmith
|22
|372
|0
|1
|94
|Scott Harrington
|21
|370
|0
|1
|95
|Ryan Armour
|20
|366
|0
|3
|96
|Ryan Moore
|15
|360
|0
|2
|97
|Brooks Koepka
|13
|360
|0
|2
|98
|Brandt Snedeker
|15
|358
|0
|1
|99
|Louis Oosthuizen
|11
|354
|0
|2
|100
|Jordan Spieth
|16
|354
|0
|3
|101
|Russell Henley
|18
|352
|0
|3
|102
|Sam Ryder
|24
|349
|0
|2
|103
|Sam Burns
|18
|345
|0
|1
|104
|Zach Johnson
|17
|337
|0
|1
|105
|Keith Mitchell
|20
|328
|0
|1
|106
|Zac Blair
|22
|324
|0
|1
|107
|Scott Brown
|21
|323
|0
|1
|108
|Brian Gay
|22
|323
|0
|2
|109
|Justin Rose
|12
|313
|0
|2
|110
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|24
|312
|0
|1
|111
|Charley Hoffman
|19
|311
|0
|2
|112
|Keegan Bradley
|19
|309
|0
|0
|113
|Graeme McDowell
|15
|305
|0
|1
|114
|Adam Schenk
|23
|304
|0
|0
|115
|Lucas Glover
|20
|303
|0
|1
|116
|Luke List
|21
|297
|0
|1
|117
|Scott Stallings
|19
|296
|0
|2
|118
|Brice Garnett
|18
|294
|0
|0
|119
|Scott Piercy
|18
|291
|0
|1
|120
|Rory Sabbatini
|19
|291
|0
|0
|121
|Beau Hossler
|21
|286
|0
|1
|122
|Shane Lowry
|12
|283
|0
|1
|123
|Tom Lewis
|11
|281
|0
|1
|124
|Bo Hoag
|21
|281
|0
|1
|125
|Wyndham Clark
|22
|276
|0
|1
