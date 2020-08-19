A guide to this week’s Northern Trust championship at TPC Boston

TPC Boston did not hold an event last year following a decision to reduce the playoffs from four events to three and a reshuffling of the PGA Tour calendar. The 2019 Northern Trust was held at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, where it is scheduled to return in 2021 as part of an alternating-site plan for the tournament.

The top 125 players in the FedExCup standings after last week’s Wyndham Championship qualified for the Northern Trust. Players in the top 70 after the Northern Trust advance to the BMW Championship, and the top 30 after that qualify for the final round of the playoffs, the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

The first leg of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs kicks off this week with the Northern Trust at TPC Boston in Norton.

Tournament details

Where: TPC Boston, Norton.

Dates: Aug. 20-23.

Purse: $9.5 million

Winner’s share: $1,710,000

Course overview: Originally designed by Arnold Palmer in 2002, the par-71, 7,297-yard course has since been updated by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner, with help from Brad Faxon in 2007 and again in 2011. TPC Boston is situated on nearly 400 acres that wind their way through natural terrain, woodlands, and wetlands.

Vijay Singh (third round, 2006) and Mike Weir (first round, 2008) share the 18-hole course record of 61. The 72-hole record is 262, shared by Singh (2008), Charley Hoffman (2010), and Henrik Stenson (2013). Here is a hole-by-hole guide to the course.

Spectator policy: Fans are not allowed to attend this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schedule

Thursday: First round, 7:20 a.m.

Friday: Second round, 7:20 a.m.

Saturday: Third round, 8 a.m.

Sunday: Final round, 8 a.m.

Television coverage

Wednesday: 2-4 p.m., Golf Channel

Thursday: 3-7 p.m., Golf Channel.

Friday: 3-7 p.m., Golf Channel.

Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3 p.m.-6 p.m., CBS.

Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m., Golf Channel; 2:30-6:30 p.m., CBS.

Players to watch

Patrick Reed: The No. 9 player in the world is the defending champion, although he won the event at Liberty National in New Jersey in 2019.

Bryson DeChambeau: The eighth-ranked player in the world and No. 4 in the FedEx Cup points race had four straight top-10s when the PGA Tour returned in June, including a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Justin Thomas: Sitting atop the FedEx Cup standings and ranked No. 2 in the world, he has finished in the top 10 in nine of his 15 starts this year, with three wins. Has missed just three cuts this season.

Collin Morikawa: Just 23, the California native already captured the PGA Championship to win his first major, and trails only Thomas in the FedEx Cup standings. He has six top 10 finishes in 18 events played.

Jon Rahm: Ranked No. 1 in the world, he won the Memorial in July and has one victory in each of the last four seasons.

Rory McIlroy: He’d be a crowd favorite — if there were a crowd. When he has his entire game working (which hasn’t been lately), he’s tough to beat. No. 8 in the standings.

Tiger Woods: Sure, he’s back a ways in the standings at 49th, and he’s played only five events this year, but he does have a history here, having won in 2006 and tied for second on two other occasions. Needs one victory to break Sam Snead’s record for career wins.

Dustin Johnson: The former world No. 1 hits it long, which is an asset on this course, but he has been erratic since the restart. He missed the cut at the Memorial, but tied for second at the PGA three weeks later.

Webb Simpson: Third in the FedEx Cup standings and won at TPC Boston in 2011.

Brooks Koepka: At 97th in the standings, the four-time major winner finds himself on the outside looking in with regard to cracking the top 70 and advancing next week. After imploding in the final round of the PGA and not making the cut at the Wyndham last week, he would appear to be heading in the wrong direction.

Cameron Champ: The long-bombing 25-year-old had a share of the final-round lead in the PGA before faltering a little down the stretch and settling for T10. Had a win this season, in the Safeway way back in September 2019.

Paul Casey: A low-profile veteran at 43, he has been playing well of late, with 10 straight rounds in the 60s coming in. Tied for second at the PGA.

Others: Phil Mickelson (2007), Adam Scott (2003), and Rickie Fowler (2015) have all won at TPC Boston.

The course

A view of the 12th fairway. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

There will not be any surprises for the players returning to TPC Boston. There have been no changes to the course since the PGA Tour was last here two years ago, according to course superintendent Tom Brodeur.

That’s not to say that things will look exactly the same. In July, the PGA announced there would be no fans at events for the remainder of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means fewer temporary structures such as hospitality tents, thus a wider field of play.

“From our standpoint, we don’t have to mark as many things,” said Brodeur. “You start putting all that stuff out there, and it can impact our irrigation system. You lose the potential to irrigate certain things.”

The tournament is being played a little earlier than in years past, when it was held Labor Day Weekend, with the first round beginning on Friday and the winner crowned on Monday. The advantage to that, as Brodeur sees it, is two fewer weeks of the course being exposed to what has been a long, hot summer. But there’s also a down side.

“There’s very little chance of it getting cool in the middle of August,” said Brodeur. “The Labor Day event, we’d get two or three cool days most years.

“Other than that, it doesn’t seem much different to me, just that the likelihood of getting cool weather is less.”

This summer has presented a bit of a challenge, particularly for the turf. The combination of warm and humid weather in the morning, followed by windy and hot in the afternoon, proved to be tough to contend with.

“We’ve got a pretty good result, we think, but not perfect,” said Brodeur. “A few nicks and bruises for sure.”

Brodeur believes the rough will be a little more sparse than normal, while the greens appear to be in good shape.

“It’s going to be medium rough at best,” he said. “It’s been a long, dry summer, and the course looks like it’s been through a long, dry summer, and that’s OK. It’s kind of nice-looking in its own way.

“We kind of tend to a more natural look, and that is what it looks like. It’s not too forced. We’re not trying to outdo Mother Nature or anything.

“Our goal is to try to be as consistent as we can in how we present the course, and hopefully we will be again.”

The Northern Trust field Based on FedEx Cup standings through the Wyndham Championship. Pos. Player Events Points Wins Top 10s 1 Justin Thomas 15 2,458 3 9 2 Collin Morikawa 18 1,902 2 6 3 Webb Simpson 12 1,878 2 7 4 Bryson DeChambeau 14 1,657 1 9 5 Sungjae Im 23 1,633 1 7 6 Patrick Reed 17 1,426 1 7 7 Daniel Berger 14 1,347 1 6 8 Rory McIlroy 12 1,327 1 6 9 Brendon Todd 22 1,316 2 3 10 Jon Rahm 12 1,295 1 5 11 Xander Schauffele 15 1,258 0 6 12 Lanto Griffin 24 1,159 1 3 13 Abraham Ancer 17 1,099 0 4 14 Marc Leishman 15 1,086 1 3 15 Dustin Johnson 11 1,071 1 4 16 Sebastián Muñoz 23 1,045 1 3 17 Kevin Na 18 1,036 1 4 18 Hideki Matsuyama 17 1,030 0 4 19 Tyrrell Hatton 8 1,025 1 5 20 Cameron Champ 17 951 1 2 21 Adam Long 23 912 0 3 22 Kevin Streelman 21 909 0 4 23 Tony Finau 17 907 0 6 24 Scottie Scheffler 20 900 0 5 25 Billy Horschel 19 893 0 6 26 Joaquin Niemann 20 878 1 3 27 Harris English 17 867 0 5 28 Viktor Hovland 17 842 1 3 29 Ryan Palmer 16 838 0 4 30 Cameron Smith 16 807 1 2 31 Byeong Hun An 20 765 0 5 32 Patrick Cantlay 10 745 0 3 33 Gary Woodland 15 741 0 6 34 Matthew Wolff 19 739 0 2 35 Tyler Duncan 23 736 1 1 36 Adam Scott 8 726 1 1 37 Nick Taylor 16 720 1 2 38 Joel Dahmen 20 720 0 5 39 Tom Hoge 22 716 0 3 40 Kevin Kisner 18 710 0 3 41 Richy Werenski 15 703 1 3 42 Mark Hubbard 22 701 0 3 43 Brendan Steele 18 669 0 3 44 Adam Hadwin 15 654 0 3 45 Jason Day 15 653 0 5 46 Michael Thompson 18 647 1 2 47 Carlos Ortiz 20 630 0 3 48 Andrew Landry 19 626 1 1 49 Tiger Woods 5 604 1 2 50 Dylan Frittelli 22 604 0 3 51 Matthew Fitzpatrick 13 602 0 4 52 Mackenzie Hughes 19 597 0 3 53 Danny Lee 20 588 0 3 54 Jim Herman 19 581 1 1 55 Paul Casey 13 559 0 1 56 Corey Conners 20 535 0 1 57 Max Homa 19 526 0 4 58 Maverick McNealy 21 523 0 3 59 J.T. Poston 21 516 0 2 60 Doc Redman 23 514 0 1 61 Sung Kang 21 512 0 2 62 Talor Gooch 22 508 0 2 63 Matt Kuchar 14 502 0 1 64 Charles Howell III 18 492 0 3 65 Denny McCarthy 22 489 0 4 66 Bubba Watson 18 489 0 3 67 Phil Mickelson 15 488 0 2 68 Henrik Norlander 22 483 0 3 69 Brian Harman 20 480 0 1 70 Xinjun Zhang 24 474 0 3 71 Sepp Straka 24 466 0 3 72 Harry Higgs 23 465 0 2 73 Harold Varner III 21 457 0 1 74 Bud Cauley 19 443 0 2 75 Vaughn Taylor 19 442 0 2 76 Brian Stuard 24 438 0 2 77 Patrick Rodgers 26 431 0 1 78 Alex Noren 15 428 0 3 79 Pat Perez 17 421 0 2 80 Troy Merritt 21 419 0 2 81 Robby Shelton 22 417 0 3 82 Si Woo Kim 23 409 0 1 83 Chez Reavie 21 408 0 2 84 Nate Lashley 19 395 0 2 85 Ian Poulter 12 392 0 1 86 Matt Jones 22 388 0 2 87 Cameron Tringale 17 381 0 1 88 Rickie Fowler 13 381 0 2 89 Tommy Fleetwood 10 380 0 1 90 Jason Kokrak 18 376 0 2 91 Cameron Davis 19 374 0 2 92 Emiliano Grillo 22 373 0 3 93 Matthew NeSmith 22 372 0 1 94 Scott Harrington 21 370 0 1 95 Ryan Armour 20 366 0 3 96 Ryan Moore 15 360 0 2 97 Brooks Koepka 13 360 0 2 98 Brandt Snedeker 15 358 0 1 99 Louis Oosthuizen 11 354 0 2 100 Jordan Spieth 16 354 0 3 101 Russell Henley 18 352 0 3 102 Sam Ryder 24 349 0 2 103 Sam Burns 18 345 0 1 104 Zach Johnson 17 337 0 1 105 Keith Mitchell 20 328 0 1 106 Zac Blair 22 324 0 1 107 Scott Brown 21 323 0 1 108 Brian Gay 22 323 0 2 109 Justin Rose 12 313 0 2 110 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 24 312 0 1 111 Charley Hoffman 19 311 0 2 112 Keegan Bradley 19 309 0 0 113 Graeme McDowell 15 305 0 1 114 Adam Schenk 23 304 0 0 115 Lucas Glover 20 303 0 1 116 Luke List 21 297 0 1 117 Scott Stallings 19 296 0 2 118 Brice Garnett 18 294 0 0 119 Scott Piercy 18 291 0 1 120 Rory Sabbatini 19 291 0 0 121 Beau Hossler 21 286 0 1 122 Shane Lowry 12 283 0 1 123 Tom Lewis 11 281 0 1 124 Bo Hoag 21 281 0 1 125 Wyndham Clark 22 276 0 1 SOURCE : PGA Tour









Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney