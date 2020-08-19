How the Red Sox’ Chaim Bloom might approach the trade deadline

On Wednesday afternoon, shortly before his team snapped its skid with a 6-3 win over the Phillies at Fenway Park, Bloom said that he anticipates an aggressive approach to the trade deadline. The team will have a blinking “Sellers!” sign while considering deals that ship away players whose chief value is in the near term for those whose greatest contributions will come in future years.

The recent Red Sox descent through nine levels of “L” — a nine-game losing streak during which the team allowed 86 runs, its most ever over such a stretch — made clear that there’s nothing to play for this year. Between now and Aug. 31, Chaim Bloom — in his first year in charge of the Red Sox baseball operations department — will be guided by a clear mission: Build and broaden the talent base for future seasons.

“We’re trying to do this so we can sustain this, so that we can compete for championships every year for a long time,” said Bloom. “Everything that builds toward that goal we have to consider regardless of what our record is right now.”

That principle could lead to plenty of ugly days in what remains of the 2020 campaign. But what does it mean for 2021? Does the team anticipate a return to contention next year?

The idea of fielding a credible team next season isn’t as far-fetched as it may seem based on the current record. There are still a number of building blocks — starting with Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, whom Bloom described as core players, along with Alex Verdugo, and if healthy, pitchers Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez.

“In the big picture, despite this start, we know we have a very talented core,” said Bloom.

On top of that, this offseason may present significant opportunities for a club to upgrade numerous areas of the roster. With teams having lost significant revenue while playing a reduced schedule without fans, it’s possible the offseason market will be flooded with a number of solid players who are traded or released in cost-saving moves.

If that occurs, then if they’re willing to spend, a team such as the Red Sox could protect its prospects while still upgrading its big league roster by signing a number of veterans to short-term deals. In essence, such a strategy would serve as a form of bridge-building that buys time for talent to develop in the farm system.

There is a potential dual-track approach available of reinforcing next year’s big league team while continuing to give the team a stronger long-term base of prospects. The Sox employed such a strategy to brilliant effect after their last-place finish in 2012, signing a number of veterans to mid-tier, short-term deals while waiting for the next core to develop.

The result was a championship in 2013, as well as the preservation of a group — Mookie Betts, Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley Jr. — at the heart of a title in 2018. Perhaps this offseason, the Sox will likewise pursue free agents who can help in 2021, while hoarding young players with potential long-term impact.

But Bloom didn’t commit the Sox to such an approach. Notably, he said that the team has yet to discuss its spending plans for 2021 — and declined to put a date on when he anticipates a return to contention.

“I don’t think it’s wise for us to put timetables on those things,” said Bloom. “A lot of the time, when you start to get cute and try to synch those things up and think you can predict the timetable exactly, you end up doing things that are counter to what your objectives were in the first place.

“You have to keep the big picture in mind. If that’s behind everything we do, we might find that things come together more quickly than people might expect. I wouldn’t try to put a timetable on that. I think we have to make sure we’re assessing our options and potential moves in light of what we’re trying to accomplish overall.”

That outlook is significant as the team approaches the deadline. In 2014, the last time the Red Sox were aggressive sellers at the trade deadline, the team’s moves were guided in no small part by a desire to address holes on the 2015 big league roster.

Thus, Jon Lester and Jonny Gomes were dealt for Yoenis Cespedes, while John Lackey was traded for Allen Craig and Joe Kelly. Those moves reflected in part the lack of top-end prospects other teams were willing to move — but also pointed to the emphasis that the Sox placed in their trade talks on trying to repair a broken roster for 2015, something that continued in the offseason with ill-advised long-term commitments for Hanley Ramirez and Pablo Sandoval.

Certainly, it’s possible that the Sox will try to recover from the embarrassment of this season by spending on talent.

“This organization over time … has always committed great resources to baseball operations in the pursuit of winning,” said Bloom. “I have no reason to think that’s going to change.”

But over the remaining days of August, Bloom’s mission appears less focused on building the 2021 roster than it is on upgrading the overall long-term talent base in the organization.

It’s worth noting: Those two pursuits aren’t mutually exclusive, as Bloom knows well. With the Rays in 2018, his team traded rental starting pitcher Nate Eovaldi to the Red Sox for Jalen Beeks, then dealt starter Chris Archer to the Pirates for pitcher Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Austin Meadows. All three emerged as contributors on a Tampa Bay playoff team in 2019.

Still, such deals might not present themselves in a strange market in a one-of-a-kind season. And if they don’t, for better or worse, the Sox are putting a greater priority on the idea of building toward a time when they can “compete for championships every year for a long time” than they are looking for shortcuts to a better 2021.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.