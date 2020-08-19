Michael Holley and Michael Smith team up for new show on Peacock

Titled “Brother From Another,’' the longtime friends and former Globe sports writers will discuss sports, culture, entertainment and politics on the program, which begins at still undetermined date in September and will run from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Michael Smith and Michael Holley will be the hosts and executive producers of a new daily show on the NBC Sports channel of the new Peacock streaming service.

A couple of familiar personalities to Boston sports fans are teaming up for a national sports show.

“Brother From Another,’' Peacock’s first original sports show, will follow “The Rich Eisen Show” on the NBC Sports channel. The channel will also carry “The Dan Patrick Show” and “PFT Live with Mike Florio” each weekday.

Holley and Smith met during their tenure at the Globe. Smith, who spent 15 years at ESPN and now is the co-founder of the content studio Inflection Point Entertainment, and Holley, who will remain in his current role as a host and writer for NBC Sports Boston, occasionally hosted sports radio shows in Boston together on the now defunct 1510 the Zone, but this is their first show together full time.

The NBC Sports on Peacock channel will debut August 24.

