NFL is considering conducting playoffs in “bubble” environment

The NFL is giving preliminary consideration to conducting playoff games in a “bubble” environment, according to Troy Vincent , the league’s vice president of football operation — in hopes of bolstering its chances to complete its postseason amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The concept was raised by New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton during a recent conference call involving members of the league’s rulemaking competition committee. League leaders told Payton that Allen Sills , the NFL’s chief medical officer, “would explore” the idea, Vincent said.”These are things that we have to be flexible,” added Vincent. “So is it something that we’re considering? All things are on the table, frankly, at this juncture during this fluid environment.” The league hopes to conduct an uninterrupted season beginning Sept. 10. Teams are slated to play in their home cities and in their own stadiums, some without fans present and others with restrictions on the numbers of fans.

Advertisement

Chiefs’ corner facing suspension

The Chiefs will be without starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland for the first four games of the season because of off-the-field issues earlier this year, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The news, which was first reported by ESPN.com, has long been assumed after Breeland was arrested in April on multiple charges that included resisting arrest, marijuana possession and driving without a license . . . The NFL will consult an advisory committee made up of former coaches, general managers and players on such issues as postponing, moving or even canceling games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The advisers, who will report to Commissioner Roger Goodell, will help avoid any “inequities” in those decisions . . . Miami Dolphins starting linebacker Vince Biegel was placed on injured reserve with a right leg injury after he was carted off the field Tuesday . . . The Bills cut Norwegian punter/kicker Kaare Vedvik and signed former New York Jet Lachlan Edwards . . . The N.Y. Giants officially signed veteran placekicker Graham Gano, the day they put receiver and special teams star Cody Core on injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon.

Advertisement

Colleges

Big Ten will not revisit football

Facing backlash from fans, players’ parents and others, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren sought to elaborate on the decision last week to postpone football season until spring. The first-year commissioner has been criticized for a lack of transparency in how the decision to call off football this fall was made. “We thoroughly understand and deeply value what sports mean to our student-athletes, their families, our coaches and our fans,” Warren wrote Wednesday. “The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited. The decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts.” The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced Aug. 11 there would be no football in their conferences. That was four days after the Big Ten released a revised 10-game schedule for each team . . . The NCAA’s Division I Council recommended that all fall-sport athletes, regardless of how many games they play this academic year, receive an extra season of eligibility. The NCAA’s Board of Directors has to approve the recommendation on Friday before it goes into effect . . . North Carolina has immediately suspended athletics activities for all sports teams for at least 24 hours due to a “continued upward trend in positive COVID-19 tests on campus.” UNC said the pause would last until at least 5 p.m. Thursday. That came two days after UNC canceled in-person undergraduate classes in favor of remote instruction . . . The Georgia Bulldogs are planning to have some fans for their football games played between the hedges. For now, anyway. Mirroring other schools in the Southeastern Conference, the university announced a ticket plan that would allow 20-25 percent capacity at 92,746-seat Sanford Stadium. That would mean crowds of about 18,500 to 23,000 for Georgia’s four home games in 2020 . . . Meanwhile, the Naval Academy will not welcome fans into Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium when it hosts BYU to kick off the 2020 football season on Sept. 7. The decision was made in the name of safety as the country continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Auto Racing

Kyle Larson says he was ‘ignorant’ for slur

Four months after he uttered the N-word to get his colleague’s attention while he was iRacing late Easter Sunday — leading to a loss of his job, sponsors, and a shot at a million-dollar contract in NASCAR free agency, Kyle Larson said he was “just ignorant and immature” in a telephone interview with the Associated Press. The 28-year-old driver packed his things, left North Carolina, returning to his native California too embarrassed to show his face in public. “I didn’t understand the negativity and hurt that comes with that word. That’s not a word that I had ever used. I grew up in Northern California, all I ever did was race and that’s all I was focused on.

Advertisement

“There’s probably a lot of real-life experiences I didn’t get to have and I was just ignorant to how hurtful that word is.”

Larson sat down with the AP on Wednesday for his first interview since he was fired April 15 by Chip Ganassi Racing after every sponsor cut ties. He had also been suspended by NASCAR and needed to complete a sensitivity training course for reinstatement.

Miscellany

Raptors president “not the aggressor”

In a lawsuit stemming from an altercation with sheriff’s deputy after the Toronto Raptors won the 2019 NBA championship, attorneys for Masai Ujiri, the team’s president of basketball operations, have filed a counterclaim that included video the NBA team said shows he “was not an aggressor, but instead was the recipient of two very violent, unwarranted actions.” Body-cam video in the 108-page counterclaim, filed in U.S. District Court in Oakland, Calif., shows Alan Strickland, a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, grabbing Ujiri by the jacket and shoving him, telling him to “back the f--- up” as Ujiri attempted to pull his team credential from his jacket to show Strickland as he sought to join the team on the Oracle Arena court after the Raptors’ Game 6 victory over the Golden State Warriors. “Why did you push me?” Ujiri asks in the 6:20 video that includes edited clips. “I’m the president of the Raptors.” The two appear to exchange words and Ujiri shows his credential again. Strickland shoves him a second time and Ujiri shoves back. The two were separated and Ujiri eventually was able to join the team and do a TV interview . . . The US men’s soccer team could start qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Trinidad, where the Americans flopped on the final night three years ago and failed to reach the 2018 tournament. The Americans open their 14-match round with four games next June and close in early 2022 with a difficult stretch . . . Bayern Munich made sure the title match in the Champions League will live up to the competition’s name by beating Lyon 3-0, setting up a final against Paris Saint-Germain. It’s the first time in 22 years that the final will feature two teams who qualified as domestic league champions. Serge Gnabry netted two goals.

Advertisement













.



