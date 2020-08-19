Northeastern’s Ryan Shea signs with Dallas Stars

Northeastern’s Ryan Shea has signed a two-year entry-level deal with the Dallas Stars, the organization announced Wednesday.

The Milton native and BC High graduate served as captain for the Huskies in 2019-20 as the team collected its third straight Beanpot title. He was also part of two NCAA tournament teams as well as the 2018-19 squad that won the Hockey East tournament.

“Ryan is one of the best defensemen and captains in Northeastern history,” Northeastern coach Jim Madigan said in a statement. “From the minute he stepped on campus as a freshman, he conducted himself as a true professional, on and off the ice, and was a valuable teammate.”