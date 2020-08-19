Northeastern’s Ryan Shea signs with Dallas Stars

Northeastern’s Ryan Shea has signed a two-year entry-level deal with the Dallas Stars, the organization announced Wednesday.
The Milton native and BC High graduate served as captain for the Huskies in 2019-20 as the team collected its third straight Beanpot title. He was also part of two NCAA tournament teams as well as the 2018-19 squad that won the Hockey East tournament.
“Ryan is one of the best defensemen and captains in Northeastern history,” Northeastern coach Jim Madigan said in a statement. “From the minute he stepped on campus as a freshman, he conducted himself as a true professional, on and off the ice, and was a valuable teammate.”
Originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Shea finished his college career with 10 goals, 68 assists and a plus-55 rating in 149 games, which ties him for third-most games played in program history.
Earlier in the week, Shea’s teammate Matt Filipe signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Bruins. The Lynnfield native also starred at Malden Catholic and served as assistant captain for the Huskies this past season.
Originally drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round in 2016, he recorded 31 goals, 44 assists and a plus-25 during his 136-game career at Northeastern.
