Observations as Celtics dominate 76ers to take 2-0 series lead

▪ Jayson Tatum once again started the game with a made jumper. This step-back 3-pointer was a bit tougher than his attempt to start Game 1, but the result was the same, and so was what followed. The All-Star’s confidence was obvious as he carved through a 76ers’ defense that certainly didn’t appear to have much playoff intensity.

After falling behind after the first period, the Celtics outscored the Philadelphia 76ers by 14 points in the second period and never looked back in a 128-101 rout Wednesday. The Celtics now have a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Advertisement

▪ Joel Embiid had another powerful start. He set the tone by overpowering Daniel Theis for a 3-point play at the start, and it was probably concerning for the Celtics that he caught the pass so deep in the paint. But just like in Game 1, Philadelphia seemed to veer from that approach a bit. Still, there was a hefty and effective dose of Embiid, who drilled a running hook and a turnaround fadeaway as he ignited the 76ers’ hot start.

▪ Philadelphia started 9 for 10 in Game 1, but so many of those shots were tough, challenged attempts against an eager and engaged defense. The Celtics’ intensity seemed a notch lower at the start when the Sixers made 11 of 13 shots. The Celtics also forced seven turnovers in the first quarter of Game 1 and just one in the first quarter of Game 2. Maybe it was the 1-0 lead. Maybe it was the absence of Gordon Hayward. Whatever it was, the fogginess didn’t really last.

▪ The Celtics trailed by as many as 14 points in the first quarter. That’s hardly a danger zone, but there was a sense that it could soon approach one. Then the long-range assault began. The Celtics hit five consecutive 3-point attempts over a stretch of about four minutes, and it wasn’t exactly scripted that way. On one play, Tatum chased down a loose ball in the backcourt, hurried, and banked in a contested 3-pointer from about 10 feet inside midcourt. Later, Enes Kanter, who was 1 for 7 on 3-pointers all season, swished one from the right arc. In a weird way, Kanter’s made shot almost felt more surprising than Tatum’s heave.

Advertisement

▪ Marcus Smart started in place of Gordon Hayward, who is sidelined indefinitely with a sprained right ankle. The choice was no surprise. Smart also got the call when Hayward broke his hand earlier this season, and with his mix of playmaking and defense he fits seamlessly with any group.

▪ The bigger question was how coach Brad Stevens would alter his bench groups with Smart no longer a part of that unit. He certainly expanded his rotation, going 10 deep in the first half. And a group in which Tatum was joined by Kanter, Brad Wanamaker, Grant Williams and Romeo Langford helped turn the game. By the time Wanamaker hit a 3 midway through the second period, the 14-point deficit had been flipped to a 46-38 lead.

▪ The Sixers looked to attack Langford a couple times with Tobias Harris and Al Horford, and he held up well. Don’t come here for medical opinions, but he’s playing despite having torn ligaments in his right wrist, which seems unusual.

Advertisement

▪ Kemba Walker played eight minutes and then went to the bench for a surprisingly lengthy break in the first half, but it was clear that Stevens just didn’t want to disrupt the bench group that was really cooking. When Walker returned he badly missed a mid-range shot, but then chased down his rebound for an easy layup, and that was all he needed to see. He had 13 points over the final five minutes of the half.

▪ Embiid’s body language really shifts when things start to turn sour for his team. He feeds off of crowds — both those that are supporting him and those that are jeering at him — as much as any NBA player, and there’s obviously no such juice in this atmosphere. After his 22-point first half, he was much less of a factor in the second, and his effort appeared to wane.

▪ Celtics fans were crushed when Horford decided to bolt last summer and sign with the 76ers. Well, he had an unremarkable season and has been almost nonexistent and has been virtually nonexistent in the first two games of this series.





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.