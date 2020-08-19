Raptors take 2-0 series lead over Nets

Kyle Lowry had 21 points, nine rebounds and forced a big turnover in the closing seconds for the second seeded Raptors.

Fred VanVleet had 24 points and 10 assists, Norman Powell had a big game off the bench with 24 points and the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors held on to defeat the Brooklyn Nets, 104-99, on Wednesday.

The Nets were led by Garrett Temple’s 21 points.









The Raptors didn’t take their first lead of the game until nine minutes remained when OG Anunoby drove the lane and scored on a left-handed dunk. Toronto was in control after that, stretching the lead to 8 points on Powell’s drive and dunk from the right wing.

Advertisement

The Nets would have a final shot to send the game into overtime though after Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot’s 3-pointer with 40 seconds left trimmed it to 102-99 and Toronto was called for a shot clock violation on the ensuing possession. But Lowry swiped the ball away on a handoff near midcourt and Powell came up with the loose ball and scored on a breakaway dunk to seal the win.

Caris LeVert had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Jarrett Allen and Joe Harris each had 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Nets.

Jazz 124, Nuggets 105 — Donovan Mitchell scored 21 of his 30 points in a big third quarter and Utah beat Denver to even the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Mitchell was 10 of 14 from the floor, helped the Jazz break open the game in the third quarter and increase the lead to 31 in the fourth. His performance was on the heels of scoring a Jazz playoff-record 57 points in a 135-125 overtime loss in Game 1. Mitchell was the focus of Denver’s defense, which helped open up other avenues for teammates.

Advertisement

Jordan Clarkson scored a personal playoff-best 26 points on a day the Jazz shot 51.7 percent from the floor. They also had 32 assists and hit 20 3-pointers.

…

Scott Brooks will be back as coach of the Washington Wizards in 2020-21, the last season in his five-year contract. Washington went 25-47 this season -- going 1-7 in the NBA restart -- and missed the playoffs for the second time in a row, after getting there in each of Brooks’ first two years. The Wizards played all of this season without All-Star point guard John Wall, who tore his Achilles tendon, and were missing their other All-Star, shooting guard Bradley Beal, for the restart because of a shoulder issue.

…

The eight NBA teams that did not qualify for the season’s restart at Walt Disney World in Florida can create bubbles and hold voluntary group workouts at their team facilities beginning in mid-September, the league and its players’ union announced Tuesday.