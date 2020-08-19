Red Sox get past Phillies to end losing streak at nine

Rafael Devers was the headliner, registering his second three-hit day in a row, finishing 3 for 4 with a double, homer, and single.

The Red Sox stopped their losing skid at nine games with Wednesday’s 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park.

Kyle Hart went 3⅔ innings, allowing two runs and striking out five, while also walking four. The bullpen bailed him out, yielding just a run the rest of the way.

The Sox (7-18) now will travel to Baltimore to take on the Orioles in a four-game set.

