Revolution restart season Thursday against Philadelphia at Gillette

The Revolution season restarts Thursday against a Philadelphia Union team that eliminated New England in the Round of 16 of the MLS is Back Tournament on July 25. The game is at Gillette Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
With midfielder Carles Gil out 3-5 months with an Achilles’ tear and midfielder Luis Caicedo done for the season with a knee injury, New England acquired midfielders Kekuta Manneh and Tommy McNamara in separate trades Monday. Following their transfers, both players are under quarantine for 10 days per league protocols.
During the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, the Revolution extended their regular-season winning streak to four games, improving coach Bruce Arena’s record to 9-4-11 with the club. Arena did not rule out the possibility of additional moves to bolster the Revolution’s depth.
“I think any time you have an opportunity to make your team better, you want to consider that,” Arena said. “I’m not certain, but I wouldn’t rule out anything. There’s a possibility there could be other moves.”
After earning two call-ups to the US Men’s National Team during the offseason, Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner continued his strong play in July with two shootouts and two goals allowed over four games. Last season, Turner’s save percentage of 74.8 ranked third in the league.
Turner’s back line has been anchored by left back Alexander Büttner, who was acquired last November, rookie Henry Kessler, and veteran Andrew Farrell, who is one start away from passing Chris Tierney (220) for the fourth-most starts in Revolution history.