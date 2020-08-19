Revolution restart season Thursday against Philadelphia at Gillette

The Revolution season restarts Thursday against a Philadelphia Union team that eliminated New England in the Round of 16 of the MLS is Back Tournament on July 25. The game is at Gillette Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

With midfielder Carles Gil out 3-5 months with an Achilles’ tear and midfielder Luis Caicedo done for the season with a knee injury, New England acquired midfielders Kekuta Manneh and Tommy McNamara in separate trades Monday. Following their transfers, both players are under quarantine for 10 days per league protocols.

During the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, the Revolution extended their regular-season winning streak to four games, improving coach Bruce Arena’s record to 9-4-11 with the club. Arena did not rule out the possibility of additional moves to bolster the Revolution’s depth.