In a rocky season, Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke has kept a cool head

For the first time since Aug. 9, Roenicke could leave the ballpark with something positive to chew on.

He came into the day with his club on a nine-game losing streak. But the skid stopped there with the Sox edging out a 6-3 victory over the Phillies.

The win might have been a nice birthday gift, but this season has not been one to celebrate. He’s managing amid a pandemic and is having to do it with misfit puzzle pieces. Through the losing, Roenicke has tried to keep a steady and upbeat tone, particularly when communicating with his players.

“All I can do is continue to talk to these guys,” Roenicke said before the game. “I meet with the pitchers separately of the position players and try to talk to them and give them what I think. It’s really constant conversation with them and making sure they’re in the right place. I think, mentally, they are in the right place. We just need some breaks.”

Certainly, the team has had some bad breaks, especially to the pitching staff, losing Chris Sale to Tommy John surgery and Eduardo Rodriguez to COVID-19 complications. If they had those two arms, it’s hard to imagine them being the worst team in the division.

But some of the problems are self-inflicted, with the Sox undergoing a shift in identity, attempting to build for the future. In the short term, the result of that can often mean losing, something the Red Sox have done a lot of this year.

Roenicke, however, has kept the same demeanor.

“I think I’ve said this before, it’s easy to be your best self when things are going well,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said. “I think you learn more about people sometimes when things aren’t, and what really stands out [with Roenicke] is the consistency. I think that’s something that’s important to players.

“It’s not fun to come to work when you feel that your boss will be a different person just because last night’s games or the last week of games didn’t go your way. He hasn’t shown that. He is authentic.”

Maybe Wednesday’s win will get the Sox on some sort of roll. Maybe it won’t. But you can bet on Roenicke being the same guy through it all, utilizing what he has.

“It’s tough to have a fun and positive environment when you’re losing; I don’t want to sugar-coat that,” Bloom said. “But it’s a consistent environment. It’s an environment where guys come in and they’re ready to work. It’s a productive atmosphere.

“I think a lot of that is due to the emotional keys that our group is getting from Ron.”

Walden optioned

Marcus Walden’s road to the big leagues wasn’t linear. It included independent ball, and sometimes a sea of doubt.

He first came onto the major league scene when he was 29 years old in 2018, but made an impression when he was 30. In 2019, he was a key cog in the Sox bullpen, tossing 78 innings to the tune of a 3.81 ERA.

Former manager Alex Cora raved about Walden’s old-school approach. While most pitchers are now taught to work up and down in the zone, Walden was a throwback, electing to spin the ball from side to side.

But in the 2020 season, much like his team, things have spiraled out of control for Walden, which is why the Sox optioned him to their alternate site Wednesday. He has a 12.00 ERA in nine innings, surrendering 14 hits, 12 runs, and three homers.

In his Tuesday outing against the Phillies, Walden got shellacked in the eighth for three runs on two hits, which included a Jay Bruce three-run shot.

“We need to figure out how to get him back,” Roenicke said. “He was a great reliever for us last year, and for some reason he’s missing something. We’re trying to get him back to that point. He knows it. We need him back here.”

The club reinstated infielder Christian Arroyo to the big league roster.

Martinez sits

J.D. Martinez was held out of Wednesday’s game. He left in the fifth inning Tuesday because of dehydration. He’s good to go Thursday ... Both Jackie Bradley Jr. (right wrist) and Christian Vazquez (foot) played. Each had a hit and Bradley recorded an RBI double in the eighth inning ... The Sox claimed righthander Andrew Triggs off waivers from the San Francisco Giants ... Nate Eovaldi will get the ball Thursday to start the four-game set against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack