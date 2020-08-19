The timeline for the MIAA’s 2020-21 four-season structure

On Wednesday morning, the MIAA’s Board of Directors unanimously approved, 23-0, the recommendation of its COVID-19 Task Force for the following four-season structure for the 2020-21 academic year.
Sports committees will need to meet before Tuesday to make modifications for their sports to fit guidelines set down by the state’s office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.
Fall sports I
▪ Sept. 18-Nov. 20 — Boys’ and girls’ soccer; fall gymnastics; boys’ and girls’ cross-country; field hockey; girls’ volleyball; swimming and diving; golf.
Winter sports
▪ Nov. 30-Feb. 21 — Boys’ and girls’ basketball; boys’ and girls’ hockey; wrestling; winter gymnastics; boys’ and girls’ indoor track; alpine skiing; nordic skiing; winter cheer; dance; swimming and diving.
Fall sports II (floating season)
▪ Feb. 22-April 25 — Football; fall cheer; unified basketball; sports not played in fall season because of remote learning/other.
Spring sports
▪ April 26-July 3 — Baseball; softball; boys’ and girls’ lacrosse; boys’ and girls’ tennis; boys’ volleyball; boys'/girls'/unified track; rugby; sailing; girls’ golf; crew.
Other key points
▪ Out-of-season coaching has been approved from Sept. 18, 2020, until July 3, 2021.
▪ There will be no MIAA tournaments in the fall season (winter, fall II, and spring will be addressed at a later date).
▪ Students will be allowed to play in all four seasons.
