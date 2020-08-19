Wednesday’s Patriots practice report: Kyle Dugger has things covered

Second-year receiver N’Keal Harry and fourth-year defensive end Derek Rivers missed their first practices since they were open to the media. Rookies Anfernee Jennings and Jeff Thomas and nose tackle Beau Allen were out for the third straight day. Defensive lineman Tashawn Bower missed his second straight day. Running backs Sony Michel (knee/PUP) and Lamar Miller (knee/PUP) remain out.

Ivan Fears slowly walked across the practice fields around 8:30 Wednesday morning, about 45 minutes before the start of practice. It was the only time during the nearly two-hour session in which the Patriots longtime running backs coach was not going full speed. As always, Fears was active and loud with his praise, criticism, encouragement, and coaching points. Fears has been a football coach for 45 years, in the NFL for 30, and in New England for 24.

Advertisement

Julian Edelman, who left Tuesday’s practice early for an undisclosed reason, returned as a full participant. Receiver Will Hastings was limited.

INJURIES: Cornerback J.C. Jackson appeared to tweak a knee during individual drills, but after some attention from the training staff and a quick spin on the stationary bike, he was back in action and even had an end zone interception off Jarrett Stidham late in the day.

DRESS CODE: Shorts and shells.

ARMS RACE

None of the signal-callers separated himself from the pack, as the day was marked by inconsistency. There were some strong throws (Cam Newton’s cross-field screamer to Damiere Byrd might have been the best of the week so far) and some ugly tosses (Stidham’s end zone pass to Ryan Izzo was picked by Kyle Dugger).

Newton, who continues to build arm strength, finished 8 of 16 with a pair of picks in team competition, including 4 of 9 in 11-on-11s and 4 of 7 with a pair of interceptions in seven-on-seven work.

Advertisement

Rex Burkhead snags a pass at practice Wednesday. Steven Senne/Associated Press

Stidham was 12 of 19 with two INTs. The second-year player was 3 of 6 with a pick in the sevens and 9 of 13 with another pick in the 11s.

Brian Hoyer was 11 of 19 overall, 3 of 5 in the sevens and 8 of 14 in the 11s.

Friendly reminder that all training camp statistics are unofficial and there were at least five catchable drops on the day, and that skews the QB numbers.

SAFETY FIRST

Dugger has become Public Enemy No. 1 for the quarterbacks through three practices. The imposing rookie safety has flashed power and finesse, and it’s officially time to get excited about how he’ll be used in Bill Belichick’s defense.

Dugger picked off passes on back-to-back plays late in practice and also had a pair of pass breakups. He seemingly swoops in Spider-Man style to commit his thievery.

In a late seven-on-seven drill, Dugger blanketed Izzo and picked off Newton’s pass intended for the tight end. On the next play, he was marking tight end Devin Asiasi when he snagged Stidham’s pass. There was some controversy about whether Dugger hung on, but from this vantage point, it looked good. (Note: Reporters were not handed challenge flags again this year; insert shrugging guy emoji here.)

Three plays later, Dugger showed his spider sense again and web-shot a Hoyer pass intended for Izzo to the ground.

TOP PLAYS

▪ In some early four-on-four work, rookie tight end Jake Burt (we’re contractually obligated to point out he went to Boston College) had a nice hand battle with Dugger before coming down with a Hoyer pass down the seam.

Advertisement

▪ Rookie linebacker Cassh Maluia dropped into coverage and leapt in front of a Newton laser during sevens and made a nice interception, which drew high praise from Belichick.

▪ Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley came free on a nicely timed A-gap blitz during 11s, but with no pads and no contact allowed, all he could do was ease up.

Damien Harris takes a handoff from Jarrett Stidham. Steven Senne/Associated Press

▪ Running back J.J. Taylor, all 5-6 of him, skied to snag a Stidham end zone bullet with 6-2 Terez Hall in coverage.

▪ Gunner Olszewski made a nice stop-and-turn comeback move that left Stephon Gilmore flat-footed (honestly!) and allowed the receiver to grab a Newton sideline shot. “I don’t really remember that play,’' Olszewski said after practice. Pretty sure he did, though.

ODDS AND ENDS

▪ With no fans in the bleachers for obvious reasons, field conversations are easier to hear, and it’s always striking to hear the amount of coaching that goes on after each rep and throughout each drill.

▪ Kicker Justin Rohrwasser and Hastings again were the first up on the practice field.

▪ Rookie quarterback Brian Lewerke played catch with Taylor and Stidham with Hastings before practice.

▪ Newton, the resident vibe-ologist, seemed pleased with the midweek musical selections that included “Used To This” by Future (featuring Drake), “Out The Mud” by Lil Baby (featuring Future), and “Seen It All” by Jeezy (featuring Jay Z).

Advertisement

▪ Tight ends coach Nick Caley fell to the ground while backpedaling as mimic coverage during a drill, drawing a loud reaction from his charges.

▪ Veterans Edelman and Olszewski led a group of four during punt-return drills.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Thursday: 9:15 a.m.

Friday: TBA

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.