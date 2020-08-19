Who do the Bruins play next? Here’s how the NHL playoffs work this year

The Bruins beat the Hurricanes in five games to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But their next opponent is still to be determined.

Instead of a typical bracket set-up, the NHL opted for a new format in the pandemic-shortened bubble season. Each side of the bracket will be re-seeded after the culmination of the first round series, and the highest seed remaining will play the lowest seed remaining, and so forth.

So, what does that mean for the Bruins? Here’s how it shakes out.