In Focus: What happened in Iran in 1953 — and many other places since

For 10 years, Iranian-born filmmaker Taghi Amirani sought to uncover the full truth about this turning point in history. He presents his findings in the documentary “ Coup 53 ” (2019). Together with legendary editor Walter Murch — winner of Oscars for “Apocalypse Now” (1979) and “The English Patient” (1996) — he relates the background, details, and consequences of that ill-considered endeavor and presents new information that confirms the participation of the British, which they still deny. His film can be seen with Kopple’s (which is also streaming at the Brattle Theatre Virtual Screening Room) at the Coolidge Corner Theatre’s Virtual Screening Room. The two films together provide an essential insight into the strategy and folly of US foreign policy up to the present day.

As Barbara Kopple mentions in her new documentary, “Desert One , ” the Iranian hostage crisis of 1979-81 and the doomed rescue attempt in 1980 originated in a joint covert operation by the CIA and the British spy agency MI6 in 1953 to depose the democratically elected Iranian prime minister, Mohammad Mosaddegh, and install Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi as autocratic ruler of Iran.

Mosaddegh, who uneasily shared power with the shah, was an adamant advocate of democracy and a beloved, if eccentric leader — he often conducted state business in bed wearing pajamas and is referred to in the film as the Mahatma Gandhi of Iran. He was a patriot who resented the West’s long-standing exploitation of the country’s resources, in particular Britain’s monopoly of its vast petroleum reserves. In 1951 he nationalized the oil industry, kicking out the British.

They would not leave without a fight. To undermine Mosaddegh and install the eager-to-cooperate shah, MI6 sought the assistance of the United States in their plans. President Harry Truman balked at engaging in such black ops, but the incoming Eisenhower administration embraced the mission, seeing Iran as another front in the Cold War against the Soviet Union.

Amirani relates the subsequent intrigue, dirty tricks, fake news, staged demonstrations, and military crackdown that have since become standard procedure for overthrowing democracies. To bring this history to life he draws on archival footage, newsreels, stills, interviews with surviving participants, and dramatic rotoscope reenactments.

The research is prodigious. Over the course of a decade Amirani dug up revelatory material in a forgotten file cabinet, found reams of evidence in dusty boxes stored in a basement, and tracked down tapes and transcripts in the BBC archives. Those materials provided him with his biggest scoop — the tape of a 1985 BBC documentary on the coup. Missing from the tape but present in the transcript was an interview with a candid British agent, Norman Darbyshire.

This detective story is worth a film of its own. In fact, Amirani has attempted to make that film and squeeze it into “Coup 53.” He includes scenes from his research and reflexive sequences about the making of the film and sometimes strays into a meta-mishmash that distracts from his insights and revelations about his subject.

Amirani establishes his presence from the start as voice-over narrator, guide, and dogged investigator, rushing about from city to city and from one office to the next with new breakthrough information in hand. He often becomes the focus of the film, a kind of earnest Michael Moore.

In the same way Amirani occasionally undermines his reenactments. He does not do so with the stirring rotoscope renderings of the coup, compelling animated sequences ranging from bloody battle scenes to CIA official Kermit Roosevelt speeding across the border in a car full of cash to pay off collaborators.

But Ralph Fiennes’s nuanced portrayal of the absent Darbyshire is not as fortunate. The actor brings depth and intensity to what would otherwise be a dry presentation of transcripts. He evokes a Graham Greene kind of dissolute, world-weary cynic as he dramatizes the agent’s testimony, in which Darbyshire casually describes how he arranged the torture and assassination of the pro-Mosaddegh Tehran police chief or paid mobs to violently demonstrate against the prime minister. But Amirani undermines this performance by taking us behind the scenes showing it being prepared and filmed.

These reservations notwithstanding, “Coup 53” remains enlightening and often enthralling. The unintended consequences nearly 70 years ago have shaped our foreign policy. Thrilled by the success of a coup that had been achieved without US casualties and at such a low cost, Eisenhower and future presidents would apply similar tactics to good effect in Guatemala, in 1954; in Congo, in 1960; in the Dominican Republican in 1961; and in Chile, in 1973, among others.

As for the coup in Iran that started all this, in the long run that didn’t go so well either. The shah’s cruel tyranny spawned the Islamic Republic, which took the 52 Americans hostage, which brought about the tragic rescue mission that Kopple masterfully investigates in “Desert One.”

