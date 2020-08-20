Following twisted siblings in ‘Sisters’

The Settle House is where the older sister, September, was born years earlier, and Sheela saw it as an extension of herself in the days leading up to the birth, “a shifting and changing thing, awkward in its flesh, sometimes swelling and bloating out from its own walls…,” one of the books’ many comparisons of bodies to houses. Sheela is a writer and illustrator of books for children who uses her daughters in her stories. One of the narratives she imagines writing features illustrations “in which a woman with dark hair would watch her skin turning dense and crumbly, feel her legs turn to brick and her arms to chimneys.” If a house is maternal, it’s also a place capable of destruction.

At the beginning of “Sisters” by British writer Daisy Johnson, the reader learns that something terrible has happened on the tennis courts at a school in Oxford. Two teenage sisters are involved in an incident as a result of bullying. Their mother, Sheela, who struggles with depression, has whisked them away to their aunt’s house on the North York Moors — the kind of haunted setting that instantly sets the stage for a gothic thriller. One of the first descriptions of the house, seen from the car window as they arrive, evokes an unkempt place: “Dirty white, windows sunk into the brick.”

In the present timeline of the story, July, the younger sister, is unnerved by what happened back at school, and that unease manifests in the walls around her in strange ways. July finds a space “between the inner and outer walls of the house” during a game of hide and seek and realizes she’s not alone. A mark appears on her skin and she compares it to the consistency of “messy plaster.” She hears the sound of bird wings behind the wall, and in one particularly disturbing scene she envisions a bird swarmed by ants. This is not a welcoming environment for her; instead, it’s a place charged with the liminality between life and death.

Daisy Johnson’s debut novel, “Everything Under,” was shortlisted for the 2018 Man Booker Prize, making her one of the youngest writers to ever be nominated, and her short story collection, “Fen,” established her as one of the most imaginative contemporary writers, someone who shares literary DNA with Samanta Schweblin, Angela Carter, and Carmen Maria Machado. In her latest novel, she’s concerned with the ways in which identities can be subsumed in families; how easy it is to be absorbed or overpowered by another person. While the sisters look different (September takes after her father and July after her mother), “there was something about the way they moved that was disconcerting, like unfinished doppelgängers, turning their heads at the same time.”

September and July are inseparable, but there’s a dark undertone to their relationship that others notice. When they were children, teachers described them to Sheela as “isolated, uninterested, conjoined, young for their age, sometimes moved to great cruelty.” September dictates how things will be, so much so that she insists on combining their birthdays, and she makes July swear to an oath revealed later in the book that leads to an unsettling and chilling conclusion. Because of September’s dominating personality, the sisters start to blur together.

“I look more like September than I ever have before,” Johnson writes as the sisters spend more time in the Settle House. “The shape of my face is the shape of her face; my eyes are lightened and narrowed, the look in them so like the look that is often in hers. She gazes out of my coating, like a thief caught breaking into a building. In the mirror I can see that the mark on my arm has spread, stretching now nearly down to the wrist and up to the crease in the elbow. September wears me like a coat.”

As her body continues to transform, the book gets more sinister. “Sisters” is the kind of novel best read in the forgiving light of day, not under the covers in a bedroom abloom with unrecognizable shadows. Johnson is a genius at capturing the pervasive gloom that can possess people after a traumatic event — and the corporeal changes that manifest over time. “In the Settle House my body is disconnecting from itself, losing shape and form, tangling with memory,” July realizes.

It tangles with her sister, too. Their bodies aren’t just starting to resemble each other; they feel the same things; when September has sex with a boy they meet on the beach, July has the sensation of losing her virginity to him at the same time. While the girls run around, the mother spends much of the book hiding under her duvet, her surroundings causing her to question herself: “She couldn’t tell where she ended and the house began. Nor where the house ended and she began.”

“Sisters” ends with a magnificent twist, one that will make readers want to start over from page one and see what was right in front of them the whole time. This spooky and taut novel is best read in the final sweltering days of summer, when the heat can offer some kind of solace.

SISTERS

By Daisy Johnson

Riverhead, 224 pp., $26

Michele Filgate is the editor of the critically acclaimed anthology “What My Mother and I Don’t Talk About,” just out in paperback from Simon & Schuster.