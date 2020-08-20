‘Imagine no one’s done a period drama before'

Years after embarking on the project, Iannucci, 56, remains excited to talk about Dickens and the film, even searching online for the Victorian photograph that inspired the look for Mr. Dick, Hugh Laurie’s befuddled character. Iannucci shared this story and others in a recent telephone interview ahead of the film’s Aug. 28 release.

Although audiences may be more familiar with the movie iterations of Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol,” “Oliver Twist” or “Great Expectations,” Iannucci’s adaptation captures the spirit of the book’s first-person narration and a boy’s wide-eyed wonder at the world as he makes his uneasy way to adulthood.

Although best known for satires like “The Death of Stalin”(2017) and the HBO series “Veep,” writer and director Armando Iannucci wanted to step outside of politics for his next project, a heartfelt adaptation of Charles Dickens’s “David Copperfield.”

Q. This has been a long time project in the making. What inspired you to finally bring it to the screen?

A. I’ve always been a huge admirer of Dickens, right from my childhood. I’ve always found him funny and modern, which people don’t normally associate with Dickens. They see him as Victorian and dark and depressing. By the age of 24, 25, he was the most famous writer in the world. A precursor to [Charlie] Chaplin, really. I’ve always admired his inventiveness, his imagination, his storytelling abilities, but also the fact that he had this huge platform to speak from and wasn’t afraid to talk about difficult issues. So we see child labor, homelessness, poverty, and wealth existing side-by-side.

When I re-read “David Copperfield” about ten years ago I was struck by how modern it was as a novel. It’s about the search for identity. Who am I? How do I define myself? What do my friends think of me? Have I made the right life choices? Do I fit in? Things we would call today “status anxiety” or “impostor syndrome.” It’s bound up with the fact it took me a while, as I worked in comedy, telling myself, “Is this my real job or am I just pretending to work?” and then realizing, I suppose, I am a writer. I didn’t think at the time I would make it as a film, but it just kept churning around inside me as something that I wanted to make.

Hugh Laurie, as Mr. Dick, Dev Patel, as David Copperfield, and Tilda Swinton, as Aunt Betsey Trotwood, in "The Personal History of David Copperfield." Searchlight Pictures

Q. Viewers may know you from your fast-talking political satire, and we get a little bit of that quick banter in the movie’s verbal humor. Do you address politics in some way here?

A. Well, only tangentially. I didn’t want it to be a satire on anything, really. But the fact that fortunes can turn overnight and somebody who thinks they’re very comfortably well off then finds themselves ruined the next day, that struck me as being very, very current. I wanted people to see that this is a story that’s set in 1840 but is very much happening in front of you now.

Q. How did you avoid following the traditional Merchant/Ivory template of costume dramas?

A. I did say to everyone at the start, something funny happens to you when you put a bonnet on, and [adopts a dramatic tone], “Something happens to your voice! You start speaking like this!” But I said, “Just be yourself. Don’t stride like a Victorian, just walk like you would walk,” because I want people to connect with it. I said to the crew, “Imagine no one’s done a period drama before, and therefore there are no rules, no conventions, no expectations. Let’s just tell the story how we want to tell it.”

Q. You don’t usually see costume dramas using color-blind casting.

A. Well, it started with Dev [Patel], because when I first thought of doing this as a movie, I was thinking, “Who’s gonna play David?” and I kept thinking of Dev, and the more I watched of Dev, just the surer I was that he was David Copperfield. I had never met him, but I had seen him grow up on screen. I’ve seen him be funny and gawky and awkward and so on, but in “Lion” [2016] be very charismatic and strong and powerful. It was at that point, I thought I didn’t have a Plan B. I was so glad he said yes.

That’s how I cast everyone. Go to the person who best inhabits the spirit of the character, because the whole story is about your identity: who you are. It’s not where you’re from, or how much money you have, or how you speak, or what you look like. So, for all of those reasons, and then the very practical one of, “Why can’t I cast from a hundred percent of the acting talent available to me?” If we are going to produce one costume drama after another for the next hundred years, then it’s important that everyone is available for these parts and can take on these roles.

I don’t send the script out to 15 different people at the same time for 15 different roles. I do one role at a time, because it’s about building up the right mix, the right balance, the right kind of ensemble. As soon as I knew Dev, we then started thinking, so who’s going to be Betsey? Therefore, if that’s Betsey, who is Mr. Dick? If that’s Mr. Dick, who’s going to be Uriah Heep? For each of them, apart from Dev, who’s in practically every scene, for most people it was four or five weeks getting to wear costumes and wander around the British countryside and London in good company.

Armando Iannucci. Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Q. Speaking of those costumes, they don’t seem like the typical outfits we would see in most period pieces.

A. I didn’t want to do the Hollywood version of Victorian. The costume, makeup, and art departments all went back to the photographs that started being taken around about the 1830s, 1840s. Clothes had to keep you warm, you had to wear them a long time, you couldn’t just wash them every day and put them in a tumble dryer. People went in for clothes with great designs. The hairstyles were crazy, the curls, the statements people were making with their clothes. I just think if we put a lot of effort into getting that authenticity, people genuinely do feel we’re in that era.

Q. You also reunited with your “In the Loop” and “Veep” co-writer Simon Blackwell for the script. What was the challenge of writing 19th century-style dialogue?

A. Well, the big challenge was this big 800-page book. How do we turn that into a film? For me, that is about not being so over-reverential about the book that we didn’t feel we could change things. When we had to come up with our own dialogue, trying to, fingers crossed, make it feel like it’s Dickens’s dialogue. I like it that when people ask me about certain lines in the film, and they mention this is their favorite line of theirs, sometimes it’s good to say, “Oh, well, that’s from the book. Dickens wrote that line.” But if they say, “Oh, I love Dickens’s line such-and-such,” you can say, “Well, actually, Simon came up with that.” Hopefully, you can see the joy. That, for me, would be the kind of thing that we’re aiming for.

Interview has been edited and condensed. Monica Castillo can be reached at mcastimovies@gmail.com.